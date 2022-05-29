Delos Santos rallies to finish 4th in Mizuno Open, clinches spot in 'The Open'

MANILA, Philippines — Justin delos Santos proved clutch, closing out with a strong start and finish to shoot a 68, snatch solo fourth place in the Mizuno Open and claim the last berth in this year’s staging of the world’s oldest major championship – the (British) Open.

The 26-year-old Filipino-American birdied three of the first six holes of the Setonaikai Golf Club course then checked a roller-coaster backside run with closing birdies to turn in a four-under card. He rallied from joint 11th to clinch the last coveted Open slot in the event ruled by Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent via playoff over Aussie Anthony Quayle in Okayama, Japan Sunday.

It was a big windup for delos Santos, who worked his way back from joint 22nd in the second round to a share of 11th in the penultimate day before posting a Top 4 finish with a nine-under 279, that included a pair of 71s and a 69, eclipsing his previous best of sixth in the Panasonic Open last year and in ISPS Handa Championship last April.

The California Polytechnic State U product birdied the first two holes of the tough par-72 layout where compatriot Juvic Pagunsan reigned last year then picked up another stroke on the sixth for a 33.

He wavered a bit in the last nine holes as the pressure to deliver had mounted but he rebounded from each mishap, birdying the 11th after a bogey on No. 10, gaining a stroke on the 15th after a miscue on No. 12 then birdying the last two holes after dropping another shot on the 16th for a 33-35.

He received Y3.840 million (P1.6 million).

Vincent, meanwhile, eagled the par-5 second hole, birdied Nos. 6 and 7 then gunned down three more birdies in the last eight holes for a solid seven-under 65, rallying from way out to force a tie at 12-under 276 with Quayle, who struggled with a pair of 36s for a 72.

Both parred the 18th in the first playoff hole but Vincent proved steadier in the end, making another routine par on their return trip to the par-5 closing hole which Quayle bogeyed.

Brad Kennedy, also of Australia, shot a 70 to finish third at 278 and will join Vincent, Quayle and delos Santos in the 150th staging of the world’s oldest championship on July 14-17 at St. Andrews.