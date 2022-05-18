^

Bata loved, adored by Vietnamese fans

Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Efren “Bata” Reyes.
HANOI – Efren “Bata” Reyes, the legendary pool magician from the Philippines, is being treated here like a young K-pop star.

It’s just unbelievable how the 67-year-old former world champion is being loved and adored in this football-crazy nation.

“Sikat pa pala ako,” Reyes told his teammates.

He performed at the packed Ha Dong District Sporting Hall last Monday, and advanced to the semis of the 1-cushion carom singles where he defeated Suriya Suwanasingh of Thailand, 65-58.

The crowd greeted Reyes, bronze medalist in the same event in 2019, with loud cheers when he entered the arena.

But it was on his way out when things almost went out of hand.

The cue artist armed with a toothless, infectious smile had to be escorted out by the police and venue security because a thick crowd, mostly Vietnamese, had waited for him by the exit door.

Fans crowded and mobbed Reyes to get selfies or autographs.

“Grabe talaga kahapon kay tatay (Reyes),” said newly-crowned 9-ball singles champion Rubilen Amit.

“Wala talagang madaanan paglabas ni tatay. Ibang klase talaga. Sabi nga ni tatay, muntik na siya mag-moonwalk palabas,” added Amit.

“Sana manalo si pare (Reyes). Pero milagro pag manalo siya bukas. Vietnamese ang kalaban,” said Philippine billiards coach Django Bustamante.

At his age, Reyes remains a hit whenever, wherever he competes.

It’s no exception here in Hanoi.

