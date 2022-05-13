Cagulangan's game-winning triple leads UP to first UAAP title in 36 years

Champions at last: The UP Fighting Maroons have finally brought the UAAP championship to Diliman.

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve thousand, nine hundred and eighty-three days.

In agony, University of the Philippines endured that long and winding stretch. The wait looked bleak, like there was no end in sight, spanning generations and bridging millenniums.

But UP never lost hope, and more importantly, belief, that it could finally snap a long drought marred by countless heartaches and immeasurable tears.

At last, not even the jinx of a Friday the 13th could stop that monumental bid as JD Cagulangan drained the game-winning triple to lift the Fighting Maroons to a stunning 72-69 win before 15,132 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Friday night.

Cagulangan’s triple in the last 0.5 seconds capped off UP’s 8-2 comeback from a 64-69 deficit in overtime and more importantly, lifted the Diliman-based squad to its first UAAP title since 1986.

AFTER 36 YEARS, JD CAGULANGAN BRINGS THE CROWN BACK TO DILIMAN! #UPFIGHT pic.twitter.com/ST0REvO5MP — Ryan Alba (@_alba__) May 13, 2022

It was a nip-and-tuck affair up until the last minute, when Raffy Verano hit a triple to cut Ateneo’s deficit to only one, 55-56, and which the Blue Eagles eventually turned into a 59-56 lead following timely free throws by Ange Kouame and SJ Belangel.

But CJ Cansino then nailed a huge, off-the-glass triple from top of the key with 47.8 to tie the game at 59-all. The two teams then figured in a wild finish that included several misses as the game reached regulation.

From there, it was another seesaw battle — with SJ and Gian Mamuyac conspiring for Ateneo and Cagulangan and Maodo Diouf opposing them from the UP side.

After a Mamuyac triple made it a five-point lead for Ateneo, 69-64, with 1:47 left, Cagulangan responded with a triple of his own and feeded a cutting Diouf for a two-handed slam to tie the score anew at 69-all.

In the end, Cagulangan's huge triple ensured the Maroons had the final say, clinching a UAAP title they haven't won in 36 years.

Diouf was named Finals Most Valuable Player, the first from UP since Eric Altamirano in 1986.

UP thus toppled Ateneo's dynasty, ending the Katipunan-based squad's reign as three-time defending champs.

The Eagles and the Maroons split the first two games in fierce duels, setting the stage for Friday’s epic final showdown.

Facing the specter of dethronement after an 81-74 overtime loss in Game One, the Eagles fought with a steady resolve and dragged the Maroons to one more game with a 69-66 decision in Game Two last Wednesday.

Ateneo scored a 90-81 win in the first round of the eliminations. UP then got back with a stinging 84-83 win in the second round to deny the Eagles a 14-0 sweep and an outright passage to the finals.