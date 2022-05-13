^

Sports

Cagulangan's game-winning triple leads UP to first UAAP title in 36 years

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 8:40pm
Cagulangan's game-winning triple leads UP to first UAAP title in 36 years
Champions at last: The UP Fighting Maroons have finally brought the UAAP championship to Diliman.
Philstar.com / Deejay Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve thousand, nine hundred and eighty-three days.

In agony, University of the Philippines endured that long and winding stretch. The wait looked bleak, like there was no end in sight, spanning generations and bridging millenniums.

But UP never lost hope, and more importantly, belief, that it could finally snap a long drought marred by countless heartaches and immeasurable tears.

At last, not even the jinx of a Friday the 13th could stop that monumental bid as JD Cagulangan drained the game-winning triple to lift the Fighting Maroons to a stunning 72-69 win before 15,132 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Friday night.

Cagulangan’s triple in the last 0.5 seconds capped off UP’s 8-2 comeback from a 64-69 deficit in overtime and more importantly, lifted the Diliman-based squad to its first UAAP title since 1986. 

It was a nip-and-tuck affair up until the last minute, when Raffy Verano hit a triple to cut Ateneo’s deficit to only one, 55-56, and which the Blue Eagles eventually turned into a 59-56 lead following timely free throws by Ange Kouame and SJ Belangel.

But CJ Cansino then nailed a huge, off-the-glass triple from top of the key with 47.8 to tie the game at 59-all. The two teams then figured in a wild finish that included several misses as the game reached regulation.

From there, it was another seesaw battle — with SJ and Gian Mamuyac conspiring for Ateneo and Cagulangan and Maodo Diouf opposing them from the UP side.

After a Mamuyac triple made it a five-point lead for Ateneo, 69-64, with 1:47 left, Cagulangan responded with a triple of his own and feeded a cutting Diouf for a two-handed slam to tie the score anew at 69-all.

In the end, Cagulangan's huge triple ensured the Maroons had the final say, clinching a UAAP title they haven't won in 36 years.

Diouf was named Finals Most Valuable Player, the first from UP since Eric Altamirano in 1986.

UP thus toppled Ateneo's dynasty, ending the Katipunan-based squad's reign as three-time defending champs.

The Eagles and the Maroons split the first two games in fierce duels, setting the stage for Friday’s epic final showdown.

Facing the specter of dethronement after an 81-74 overtime loss in Game One, the Eagles fought with a steady resolve and dragged the Maroons to one more game with a 69-66 decision in Game Two last Wednesday. 

Ateneo scored a 90-81 win in the first round of the eliminations. UP then got back with a stinging 84-83 win in the second round to deny the Eagles a 14-0 sweep and an outright passage to the finals.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

FIGHTING MAROONS

UAAP

UAAP FINALS

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA adds conference finals MVP awards named for Magic, Bird

NBA adds conference finals MVP awards named for Magic, Bird

15 hours ago
The NBA has created Most Valuable Player awards for its conference playoff finals named for Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Mapua champion coach Joel Banal bares Cardinals' keys to ending NCAA title drought

Ex-Mapua champion coach Joel Banal bares Cardinals' keys to ending NCAA title drought

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Prior to the finals, Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara spoke to his old coach, former Cardinals star and title-winning mentor...
Sports
fbtw
Kurash's Escarpe gives Philippines 2nd gold in SEA Games

Kurash's Escarpe gives Philippines 2nd gold in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Escarpe bested Thailand's Apicha Boonrangsee in the final of the men's -73kg at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium to rule his divis...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic dominates as Mavs force Game 7 vs Suns

Doncic dominates as Mavs force Game 7 vs Suns

8 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination in the NBA West Conference with a 113-86 win over the top-seeded Phoenix Sun...
Sports
fbtw
Moment of truth for Eagles, Maroons

Moment of truth for Eagles, Maroons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Dynasty against destiny is the name of the game as three-time reigning champion Ateneo and gritty challenger University of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yulo strikes SEA Games gold; Philippine team clinches silver in artistic gymnastics

Yulo strikes SEA Games gold; Philippine team clinches silver in artistic gymnastics

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
He scored 85.150 across all apparatus to claim the top spot while Vietnam bets Thanh Tung Le and Phuong Thanh Dinh nabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Eala victorious in debut as Philippine netters barge into SEA Games semis

Eala victorious in debut as Philippine netters barge into SEA Games semis

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The two-time Grand Slam Juniors winner fended off her Malaysian counterpart in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, to make it a sweep for...
Sports
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang visit awaits SEA Games medalists

Malacañang visit awaits SEA Games medalists

5 hours ago
Medal performers in the Southeast Asian Games traditionally visit President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang and present the...
Sports
fbtw
Shevchenko confident of UFC 275 win over Santos

Shevchenko confident of UFC 275 win over Santos

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will be going up against Brazilian challenger Taila Santos (19-1-0; 4-1...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champion Lee enjoys strong start for T2 at AT&T Byron Nelson

Defending champion Lee enjoys strong start for T2 at AT&T Byron Nelson

7 hours ago
Title holder K.H. Lee of Korea enjoyed a stellar opening round of 8-under 64 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday as he reaped...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with