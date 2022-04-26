Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers

RJ Abarrientos uncorked eight of his 21 points in the fourth salvo to help the FEU Tamaraws fend off the DLSU Archers in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws survived a cold-shooting third quarter to frustrate the DLSU Green Archers, 67-62, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Despite going without a field goal in the third salvo and squandering a 16-point lead, the Tamaraws escaped a La Salle comeback try with the help of RJ Abarrientos and their 3-point shooting.

La Salle battled back from a double-digit deficit to come out with a 49-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Tamaraws regained their bearings in the final frame with their 3-pointers finding their mark.

Patrick Sleat hit triple to punctuate a 9-2 FEU run for a 66-59 upperhand with 58 ticks left.

Though the Archers were within five with 6.1 remaining after an LJ Gonzales split at the line, time ran out for the Taft-based squad.

Abarrientos paced the Tams in the win with 21 points, eight of which came in the fourth salvo.

Xyrus Torres and Sleat, meanwhile, chipped in 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Tams improved to 6-6 and fanned their Final Four hopes by staying at pace with Adamson.

Meanwhile, Evan Nelle led the Archers in the losing effort with 15 points as they fell to 7-5.

Had they won against the Tamaraws, they would've had punched their ticket to the Final Four.

The Scores:

FEU 67 -- Abarrientos 21, Torres 14, Sleat 10, Gonzales 9, Ojuola 4, Sajonia 3, Alforque 2, Tempra 2, Celzo 2, Sandagon 0, Bienes 0.

LA SALLE 62 -- Nelle 15, Baltazar 13, Lojera 10, M. Phillips 7, Nwankwo 6, Nonoy 4, Austria 4, Cuajao 3, Manuel 0, B. Phillips 0, Cu 0, Galman 0.

Quarters: 25-15, 42-29, 47-49, 67-62.