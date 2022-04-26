^

Sports

Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 12:01pm
Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers
RJ Abarrientos uncorked eight of his 21 points in the fourth salvo to help the FEU Tamaraws fend off the DLSU Archers in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws survived a cold-shooting third quarter to frustrate the DLSU Green Archers, 67-62, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Despite going without a field goal in the third salvo and squandering a 16-point lead, the Tamaraws escaped a La Salle comeback try with the help of RJ Abarrientos and their 3-point shooting.

La Salle battled back from a double-digit deficit to come out with a 49-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Tamaraws regained their bearings in the final frame with their 3-pointers finding their mark.

Patrick Sleat hit triple to punctuate a 9-2 FEU run for a 66-59 upperhand with 58 ticks left.

Though the Archers were within five with 6.1 remaining after an LJ Gonzales split at the line, time ran out for the Taft-based squad.

Abarrientos paced the Tams in the win with 21 points, eight of which came in the fourth salvo.

Xyrus Torres and Sleat, meanwhile, chipped in 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Tams improved to 6-6 and fanned their Final Four hopes by staying at pace with Adamson.

Meanwhile, Evan Nelle led the Archers in the losing effort with 15 points as they fell to 7-5.

Had they won against the Tamaraws, they would've had punched their ticket to the Final Four.

The Scores:

FEU 67 -- Abarrientos 21, Torres 14, Sleat 10, Gonzales 9, Ojuola 4, Sajonia 3, Alforque 2, Tempra 2, Celzo 2, Sandagon 0, Bienes 0.
LA SALLE 62 -- Nelle 15, Baltazar 13, Lojera 10, M. Phillips 7, Nwankwo 6, Nonoy 4, Austria 4, Cuajao 3, Manuel 0, B. Phillips 0, Cu 0, Galman 0.

Quarters: 25-15, 42-29, 47-49, 67-62.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Red-hot Adamson tries to catch its biggest fish in unbeaten reigning champion Ateneo to solidify its place inside the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Baldwin thinks there is much Amos — a versatile big man from Australia — can contribute not just for...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Young Gilas prospect Mason Amos has returned to the nest of the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a botched attempt to play for the...
Sports
fbtw
Zaldy Perez, seasoned journalist, passes away

Zaldy Perez, seasoned journalist, passes away

12 hours ago
Zaldy “Flor” Perez, a jaded sportswriter and considered as the voice of noontime news for PTV4 and UNTV for decades,...
Sports
fbtw
Perfecting the Blue Eagle Machine

Perfecting the Blue Eagle Machine

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
After the first round break, my thought was Ateneo had taken the full measure of all the squads. But the other teams had not...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

By Luisa Morales | 30 minutes ago
Buoyed by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the Mavs clinched the wire-to-wire victory to move one win...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi tries to bring her game to the next level as she vies for a US Women’s Open berth at the Soule Park Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors stunned the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 103-88, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

2 hours ago
Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of "dirty" tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion's victory at Wembley on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Badminton Asia kicks off

Smart Badminton Asia kicks off

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Top-notch badminton action returns as the star-studded Smart Badminton Asia Championships blasts off today at the Muntinlupa...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with