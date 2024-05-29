^

Baluyot chokes Leonen to win vacant URCC flyweight belt

Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 1:17pm
Newly crowned URCC flyweight champion Eros Baluyot.
URCC

MANILA, Philippines – Eros Baluyot came away with a submission win over Robin Leonen to capture the vacant Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) flyweight championship during a fight card at the Fuerte Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur recently.

Baluyot forced Leonen to submit in just the opening round by employing a triangle choke to win the belt in the main event of “URCC: Kaogma Collision”, which was held as part of the province’s celebration of the Kaogma Festival.

“I’m happy that all the hard work in training paid off. My opponent was a tough one and pulling off the choke was not easy, so I was relieved when it was all over,” Baluyot said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Isukpe, John Aluwa and Sheraz Qureshi of Team Qureshi edged Team Norov composed of Norov Azizbek, Suyarov and Kim Young Song in an action-packed 3 vs 3 tussle, which served as the co-main event of the URCC card supported by DFC.bet and Dynasty Fight Club.

URCC founder Alvin Aguilar raved over the success of "Kaogma Collision" and promised to stage similar URCC fight cards in more provinces. 

"There's no place in the Philippines that we cannot reach. The URCC is committed to extending its reach beyond Metro Manila and entertain MMA fans all over the country," said Aguilar, who is also president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines. 

In the undercard, Ryan Boyles defeated Jerrold Flores (135 lbs); Rene Catalan Jr. beat Chuckie Ruis (125 lbs); Rafael Refugio edged Mark Baldejueza (150 lbs); Rizaldy Sombrero won over Jonathan Samprada (115 lbs); Jayson Margallo trounced Marjohn Manahan (155 lbs); Justine Matoto bested Menard Atole (115 lbs); Scottie Abayton defeated Jaime Francisco (135 lbs); and Princess Barameda emerged victorious over Sarah Bustamante in a 115-lb women's bout.

