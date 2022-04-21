Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Wesley Matthews #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chicago Bulls staved off a comeback try by defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, 114-110, to tie their NBA playoffs series at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After leading by as much as 18 points in the early goings of the third frame, the Bulls needed to survive a Milwaukee run that slashed their lead to as small as three, 112-109, with 56.4 left.

DeMar DeRozan converted on a third chance bucket to ice the victory and push the Bulls' lead to five, 114-109, with 18.2 remaining.

The Bucks then couldn't convert in two tries in the next possession before an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo turned the ball over to Chicago.

While Alex Caruso turned the ball right back with 3.7 ticks left, the clock simply ran out on the Bucks as Chicago held on for the win.

A split from the free throw line courtesy of Grayson Allen helped Milwaukee arrive at the final score.

DeRozan dropped 41 points to go along with his seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks to pace the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic added a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo, for his part, flirted with a triple-double in the losing effort with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

The series shifts to Chicago for Game Three on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) with both teams with one win apiece.