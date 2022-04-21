^

Sports

Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 12:40pm
Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1
DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Wesley Matthews #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Chicago Bulls staved off a comeback try by defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, 114-110, to tie their NBA playoffs series at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After leading by as much as 18 points in the early goings of the third frame, the Bulls needed to survive a Milwaukee run that slashed their lead to as small as three, 112-109, with 56.4 left.

DeMar DeRozan converted on a third chance bucket to ice the victory and push the Bulls' lead to five, 114-109, with 18.2 remaining.

The Bucks then couldn't convert in two tries in the next possession before an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo turned the ball over to Chicago.

While Alex Caruso turned the ball right back with 3.7 ticks left, the clock simply ran out on the Bucks as Chicago held on for the win.

A split from the free throw line courtesy of Grayson Allen helped Milwaukee arrive at the final score.

DeRozan dropped 41 points to go along with his seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks to pace the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic added a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo, for his part, flirted with a triple-double in the losing effort with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

The series shifts to Chicago for Game Three on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) with both teams with one win apiece.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero disqualified in title defense

Casimero disqualified in title defense

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero has until today to plead his case in avoiding dethronement after being ruled out...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
We would like to point out these four players from the current UAAP basketball league leaders.
Sports
fbtw

Déjà vu for Deschon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
La Salle recruit Deschon Winston erupted for 33 points on 14 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 5 triples and 2 of 2 free throws in 24:50 minutes as the Green Archers trounced Season 83 finalist UST, 112-83, in...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Raptors actually held a lead as big as 17 points in the first half before Philly battled back to pull the rug from under...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic criticizes 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians, Belarusians

Djokovic criticizes 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians, Belarusians

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic hit out at the "crazy" decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Torres hits game-winning triple as Tams survive Bulldogs

Torres hits game-winning triple as Tams survive Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
Torres sank a three from a feed by LJ Gonzales with 2.2 ticks left on the clock to help FEU snap a three-game losing streak...
Sports
fbtw
W Series-bound Bustamante to race with USF Juniors team ahead of debut season

W Series-bound Bustamante to race with USF Juniors team ahead of debut season

By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
Aiming to add to her experience in formula racing, Bustamante will compete in four of six race weekends in the debut season...
Sports
fbtw
Saso draws top guns in LA Open

Saso draws top guns in LA Open

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso braces for a spirited duel with two recent winners as the reigning US Women's Open slugs it out with Jennifer Kupcho...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Tab Baldwin's wards came out with guns blazing against the Espana-based squad, jumping to an early 22-8 advantage at the end...
Sports
fbtw
No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Abby Arevalo hardly recovered from a sloppy first round stint with a 74 Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as she moved 10...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with