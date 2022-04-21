^

Celtics claw back, shock Nets for 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 10:04am
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets defends Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics battled back from as much as 17 points to stun the Brooklyn Nets, 114-107, in Game Two of their NBA Playoffs series at the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After trailing for the first three quarters of the game, the Celtics claimed their first lead of the game in the early goings of the fourth frame en route to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Payton Pritchard hit a step-back jumper to give the home team their first advantage, 94-92, with 7:49 left in the game.

Pritchard's bucket was part of an 11-0 run where the Celtics turned a seven-point deficit into a four-point lead.

With momentum on their side, the Celtics continued to roll in the final frame where they pushed their cushion to as much as 12, 108-96, after a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer with 2:07 left.

Seven Celtics finished in twin-digit scoring to pace the comeback effort, with Jaylen Brown leading the pack with 22 points.

Tatum posted double-double of 19 points and 10 assists, and added six rebounds.

Kevin Durant topped the scoring column for the Nets with 27 markers in the losing effort, but he was a dismal 4-of-17 from the field.

The series shifts to Brooklyn for Game Three set on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

