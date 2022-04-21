Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors looks on as Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on April 20, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

MANILA, Philippines – Joel Embiid sunk a game-winning triple to tow the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 104-101, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The MVP frontrunner converted on a tough turnaround 3-pointer from the corner with 0.8 left in the extra period to seal the win for Philly as they took a dominant 3-0 lead over Toronto.

No hesitation in the CLUTCH from Joel Embiid!



The @sixers win Game 3#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/lihIm4wb9R — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2022

Embiid's game-winning triple made up for his missed 3-point try to take the lead with less than seven seconds left in regulation.

The Raptors actually held a lead as big as 17 points in the first half before Philly battled back to pull the rug from under the home team.

Embiid finished with a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Sixers.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey chipped in 19 markers each.

OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points.

The Sixers will look for the sweep when Game Four tips off on Saturday (Sunday, Maninla time).