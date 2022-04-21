^

Sports

Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 11:12am
Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep
Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors looks on as Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on April 20, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
COLE BURSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Joel Embiid sunk a game-winning triple to tow the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 104-101, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The MVP frontrunner converted on a tough turnaround 3-pointer from the corner with 0.8 left in the extra period to seal the win for Philly as they took a dominant 3-0 lead over Toronto.

Embiid's game-winning triple made up for his missed 3-point try to take the lead with less than seven seconds left in regulation.

The Raptors actually held a lead as big as 17 points in the first half before Philly battled back to pull the rug from under the home team.

Embiid finished with a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Sixers.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey chipped in 19 markers each.

OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points.

The Sixers will look for the sweep when Game Four tips off on Saturday (Sunday, Maninla time).

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
We would like to point out these four players from the current UAAP basketball league leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons eye Final 4 entry vs Falcons

Maroons eye Final 4 entry vs Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
With unbeaten Ateneo in the Final Four, University of the Philippines is out to follow suit while five teams clogging the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident

PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
According to reports, Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the game will be played on Friday instead at the Mall of...
Sports
fbtw

Déjà vu for Deschon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
La Salle recruit Deschon Winston erupted for 33 points on 14 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 5 triples and 2 of 2 free throws in 24:50 minutes as the Green Archers trounced Season 83 finalist UST, 112-83, in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 12 minutes ago
Abby Arevalo hardly recovered from a sloppy first round stint with a 74 Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as she moved 10...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics claw back, shock Nets for 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

Celtics claw back, shock Nets for 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After trailing for the first three quarters of the game, the Celtics claimed their first lead of the game in the early goings...
Sports
fbtw
Leclerc a favorite for Ferrari's home race; rivals play catch-up

Leclerc a favorite for Ferrari's home race; rivals play catch-up

1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc is in for a momentous weekend if Ferrari's early season form holds firm in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer's Shiga bests Ramos&rsquo; Toyama; Pinoys win in Japan B. League Wednesday

Kiefer's Shiga bests Ramos’ Toyama; Pinoys win in Japan B. League Wednesday

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Apart from a couple of lead changes in the opening minutes of the game, it was Shiga who jumped to a 29-17 advantage at the...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala enters Madrid Open qualifiers as wild card

Alex Eala enters Madrid Open qualifiers as wild card

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Her second WTA 1000 tourney of the year after the Miami Open, Eala will have the chance to fight for a spot in the main ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with