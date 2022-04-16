^

Philippine sports personality Boyet Sison passes away

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 4:37pm
Boyet Sison, 58.
Facebook / Boyet Sison

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine sports was plunged into mourning on Saturday following the death of industry great Boyet Sison.

Sison, 58, passed away on Saturday after undergoing surgery Thursday morning.

He posted updates about his health condition until before his surgery on his social media.

Sison reported that he had been experiencing pain in his stomach and was bloated.

He was admitted in Delos Santos Medical Center for his condition.

Sison was a staple in Philippine sports from the early 2000s when he called the radio cast for PBA games at DZRJ 810.

He was also the league's coliseum announcer for seven years.

Sison also hosted multiple sports programs throughout the years.

Most prominent was the telivision Hardball, which broadcasted on ANC from 2006 to 2020. 

