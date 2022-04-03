After hosting UCI Gravel World Series race, Nueva Ecija town ready for more

Bongabon, Nueva Ecija was the host of the first UCI Gravel World Series race on Sunday, April 3

MANILA, Philippines — As the inaugural UCI Gravel World Series concluded on Sunday, the small town of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija has put its best foot forward to promote sports tourism.

Playing host to the first of 12 qualifying races for the UCI's maiden Gravel World Championships later this year, Bongabon Mayor Allan Gamilla said doors have opened for them.

"'Di ko rin inaasahan na ito pong aming payak na bayan ay mapipili na maghost nitong UCI Gravel World Series," Gamilla told media after the race.

"Ganunpaman po, talagang ang bayan po namin ay ginagayak po namin sa mga ganitong activities dahil sa sports tourism [namin]," he added.

Race director Edrie Ocampo previously said that the local government threw support behind the hosting of the Gravel World Series by amping up the accommodations and locations near the race venue to be able to take in the hundres of cyclists that came to the event.

Apart from that, the Bongabon Bike Park was constructed to cater to the scores of bikers in the area.

In December, the town already hosted a gravel event in preparation for the UCI race.

Now that they were able to hold one of the biggest cycling events in the world, Gamilla thinks it's only a matter of time before it happens again.

"Nakita nila yung bayan namin. Kaya palagay ko dahil dito, na-scout [na] kami dito sa UCI," he said.

The competition saw some 349 cyclists finish an 85km course where the fastest finishers across six categories in men's and women's were awarded UCI rainbow jerseys that signified their qualification to the World Championships.