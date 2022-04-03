^

Dutch cyclist charmed by Filipino community in UCI Gravel World Series race

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 3, 2022 | 6:56pm
Netherlands' Rick Nobel
UCI Gravel World Series Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Dutch cyclist Rick Nobel thoroughly enjoyed his experience participating in the inaugural UCI Gravel World Series race in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on Sunday.

Nobel races for Eurocyclingtrips Pro Cycling Team, and he was the first of more than 300 riders to finish the 85km course and was awarded the top spot in the men's 19-34 category.

But more than the success he had in the first of 12 Gravel World Series races across the globe, Nobel appreciated the whole encounter, particularly with the Filipino community in Bongabon.

"I'm enjoying myself. Actually, my stay is too short. I wanted to stay for two weeks but work is calling so I have to go back," Nobel said after the race.

"I don't think this is the location in the Philippines where most tourists go but I think they should because it's quite an authentic way of life and really an agricultural region with all the animals, and the crops, and the nice mountains. I think it's a really good atmosphere here, people are welcoming and the food is quite good," he added.

Nobel is a diplomat by profession in New Delhi, India.

He was also enamored by Bongabon's love for cycling.

"I don't only ride my bike for myself, but it's nice to elevate the sport and to hope to get more people in bicycles, but I don't think I have to do that job here because everyone's already on a bicycle," said Nobel.

"There's a big scene here and people are really riding together as well," he added.

