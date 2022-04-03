^

Sports

Dutchman, Butuan native rule inaugural UCI Gravel World Series Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 3, 2022 | 6:17pm
Dutchman, Butuan native rule inaugural UCI Gravel World Series Philippines
Riemon Lapaza (L) and Rick Nobel were the first two cyclists to finish the inaugural 85 kilometer UCI Gravel World Series Philippines in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on Sunday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales / UCI Gravel World Series Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Riders from the Netherlands and Butuan were the top finishers of the first-ever UCI Gravel World Series leg held in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on Sunday.

Rick Nobel and Riemon Lapaza were the first two participants across the finish line as they wrapped up the 85 kilometer course to dominate the men's 19-34 and 35-39 categories, respectively.

The Dutch Nobel topped his category with a time of 3:11:38.131.

Lapaza, meanwhile, though second to physically cross the finish line, held the fastest time and was a cut above the rest with a total of 3:06:46.733.

Despite a five-minute increment between their stars to the race, the Butuan native was able to catch up to the Top 3 racers of the men's 19-34 category and even surpass second and third placers Mervin Santiago and Jarwyn Banatao.

Lapaza raced under the mantle of Cycleline Butuan while Nobel is part of Eurocyclingtrips Pro Cycling Team.

Nobel, a diplomat by profession in New Delhi, India, raved about the course in the quaint town in Nueva Ecija.

"It was difficult and enjoybale. It was a pretty hard course," he told media after the race.

"There was a hard steep climbing in the beginning, some technical roads and some water crossings like we rode through the irrigation waters so sometimes we were just deep into the waters. It was fun and challenging but overall, very nice," he added.

Lapaza, meanwhile, admitted having trouble with the course but was able to overcome it with his tremendous performance.

"Yung patag malakas yung hangin, mas matulin pa yung sa ahon kesa sa patag," he said of the course.

"Natiis ko lang yung hangin tapos natsambahan ko siguro na nakondisyon ako," he added.

Per WJC Timing, a total of 349 cyclists finished the race.

Participants came from around the Philippines while some came from Europe and across Asia like Japan.

The UCI Gravel World Series Philippines is the first of 12 qualifying races to be held in different parts of the globe to determine the participants for the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships later this year.

First placers in their respective groups, like Nobel and Lapaza, already received UCI rainbow jerseys to mark their qualification.

The fastest 25% riders from each age group after all the races will qualify for the World Championships.

The inaugural competition is rumored to happen in October in Italy.

CYCLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eagles shoot down archers

Eagles shoot down archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Defending champion Ateneo soared to its 30th consecutive victory since 2018 by clipping fierce rival La Salle, 74-57, in the...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rallies to pull within 1

Ardina rallies to pull within 1

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
After leading Ardina by three after 36 holes, Porvasnik now trails the new leader by the same margin after Lee fired a 67...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts feel blessed to have Bishop around

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Meralco is set to unleash some fresh ammo as it tries to break out of the stranglehold of its three-time conqueror in their coming showdown for the PBA Governors’ Cup crown and score a franchise milestone...
Sports
fbtw

Chapter 4 a mystery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Meralco survived a highly emotional and physical winner-take-all Game 5 of its PBA Governors Cup semis series against Magnolia to book another showdown with Ginebra in the best-of-seven Finals to start at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
It was an unproductive day for Filipino imports and their respective teams in the Japan B. League on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

By Joey Villar | 14 minutes ago
Cheered on by a historic 16,877 paying patrons, the Cool Smashers were quick to recover from an opening-set meltdown and dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine ski and snowboard body attains full-time POC membership

Philippine ski and snowboard body attains full-time POC membership

3 hours ago
The Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation (PSSF) is now a regular member of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) family...
Sports
fbtw
Saso eyes Top 5 finish after a 66

Saso eyes Top 5 finish after a 66

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Barely surviving the cut Friday, Yuka Saso moved into a spot where she could make a case for at least a Top 5 finish in the...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Creamline eye PVL finals

Cignal, Creamline eye PVL finals

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Cignal seeks a breakthrough finals appearance today while Creamline shoots for another crack at the title in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw

Purefoods slays giants in PBA 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Purefoods brought down two leg winners to share the spotlight with unbeaten powerhouses Meralco and Limitless at the start of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 5 yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with