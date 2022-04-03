Dutchman, Butuan native rule inaugural UCI Gravel World Series Philippines

Riemon Lapaza (L) and Rick Nobel were the first two cyclists to finish the inaugural 85 kilometer UCI Gravel World Series Philippines in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Riders from the Netherlands and Butuan were the top finishers of the first-ever UCI Gravel World Series leg held in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on Sunday.

Rick Nobel and Riemon Lapaza were the first two participants across the finish line as they wrapped up the 85 kilometer course to dominate the men's 19-34 and 35-39 categories, respectively.

WATCH: The first few finishers arrive here at the finish line. The Netherlands' Rick Nobel is the first to cross

The Dutch Nobel topped his category with a time of 3:11:38.131.

Lapaza, meanwhile, though second to physically cross the finish line, held the fastest time and was a cut above the rest with a total of 3:06:46.733.

Despite a five-minute increment between their stars to the race, the Butuan native was able to catch up to the Top 3 racers of the men's 19-34 category and even surpass second and third placers Mervin Santiago and Jarwyn Banatao.

Lapaza raced under the mantle of Cycleline Butuan while Nobel is part of Eurocyclingtrips Pro Cycling Team.

Nobel, a diplomat by profession in New Delhi, India, raved about the course in the quaint town in Nueva Ecija.

Rick Nobel shares his thoughts on the difficult but enjoyable course here in Bongabon!



Rick Nobel shares his thoughts on the difficult but enjoyable course here in Bongabon! He also said later on he'll be bringing friends the next time a race is held here!

"It was difficult and enjoybale. It was a pretty hard course," he told media after the race.

"There was a hard steep climbing in the beginning, some technical roads and some water crossings like we rode through the irrigation waters so sometimes we were just deep into the waters. It was fun and challenging but overall, very nice," he added.

Lapaza, meanwhile, admitted having trouble with the course but was able to overcome it with his tremendous performance.

"Yung patag malakas yung hangin, mas matulin pa yung sa ahon kesa sa patag," he said of the course.

"Natiis ko lang yung hangin tapos natsambahan ko siguro na nakondisyon ako," he added.

Per WJC Timing, a total of 349 cyclists finished the race.

Participants came from around the Philippines while some came from Europe and across Asia like Japan.

The UCI Gravel World Series Philippines is the first of 12 qualifying races to be held in different parts of the globe to determine the participants for the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships later this year.

First placers in their respective groups, like Nobel and Lapaza, already received UCI rainbow jerseys to mark their qualification.

The fastest 25% riders from each age group after all the races will qualify for the World Championships.

The inaugural competition is rumored to happen in October in Italy.