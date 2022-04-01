Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines – Given another chance to fight again, Milan Melindo wants to prove he isn't done yet.

Now 34 years old and coming from a two-year layoff, the former world champion returns to the ring on Saturday, April 2, when he tangles with veteran Cris Omayao in the co-feature of the Golpe de Valientes card at the Southern City Coternlleges Arena East Campus in Zamboanga City.

Melindo, the former International Boxing Federation 108-pound king, will battle Omayao, whose resume includes a fourth round knockout loss to Naoya Inoue at 122 pounds in the event promoted by ZC Kings Promotion and Zamboanga Valientes.

Saying that he has some gas left in the tank, Melindo is grateful for the opportunity afforded him by promoter Junnie Navarro, who is also the manager of Jonas Sultan, the World Boxing Organization international bantamweight champion now training in the United States.

With his record of 37-5 with 13 knockouts, Melindo is favored over the 29-year-Omayao, who holds a 24-23-5 record after dropping his last four bouts, in the 8-rounder.

Local idol Anthony Marcial, first cousin of Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, tackles Edward Mancito at 142 pounds in the event marking the return of big-time boxing in Zamboanga.

Marcial, the former World Boxing Organization Oriental champion with a 24-4-1 record, is also the slight pick over Mancito (18-12-2) in another eight-rounder.

Conrado Tanamor, brother of Olympian Harry Tanamor, is also set to fight against John Sabellina over 6 rounds.

"After three years, boxing is finally back in Zamboanga, said Navarro. "Zamboanguenos are eager to see the city's rising stars who will try to follow the footsteps of Marcial, Tanamor and Sultan. This early, the tickets are almost sold out."

The event is being supported by MVL Sports of Mike Venezuela, Globalport, Go for Gold and Gaisano Capital.