^

Sports

Mikey Williams continues to shine for TNT, wins PBA weekly player honors

Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 4:18pm
Mikey Williams continues to shine for TNT, wins PBA weekly player honors
Only in his second conference in the league, Mikey Williams took the lead and lifted TNT to victories over Terrafirma and NorthPort to clinch the No. 3 spot with a 7-4 card entering the quarterfinals.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Super rookie Mikey Williams further cemented his status as one of the emerging stars in the PBA following another huge performance that helped TNT secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs.

Only in his second conference in the league, Williams took the lead and lifted TNT to victories over Terrafirma and NorthPort to clinch the No. 3 spot with a 7-4 card entering the quarterfinals.

The heroics of the Filipino-American hotshot earned him the unanimous choice as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 9-13 which marked the end of the eliminations.

It’s the second POW citation for Williams for the season after averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in the two wins. He was also cited with the same honor during the Philippine Cup, where he emerged Finals MVP as TNT snapped its six-year title drought.

Williams came up big in TNT’s playoff push by blasting Terrafirma, 127-107, behind his 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The freshman guard later erupted for 28 points including a string of triples in overtime as the Tropang Giga doused the Batang Pier’s late rally to earn a 106-101 win.

Williams also added four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in an all-around play for the the Tropang Giga, who nearly squandered a huge 18-point lead.

TNT will now shift its focus to a gigantic quarterfinal match up his Friday against defending champion and No. 6 seed Barangay Ginebra, needing to win only once to advance to the Final Four.

MIKEY WILLIAMS

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TNT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue next for Donaire

Inoue next for Donaire

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. is primed to face super WBA/IBF titlist Naoya Inoue in a much-awaited rematch...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Obiena slammed PATAFA, with whom he has been engaged in a spat with since late last year, for foregoing what could've been...
Sports
fbtw
James Younghusband, Chelsea fans reflect on club sanctions

James Younghusband, Chelsea fans reflect on club sanctions

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With an uncertain future ahead, we spoke to three people who identify with Chelsea, including former Azkals star James Y...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix salvages last 8 spot
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Like the mythical bird it shares names with, Phoenix Super LPG rose from the ashes to get a new lease on life.
Sports
fbtw
Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Despite losing Kobe Paras, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Bright Akhuetie, JD Tungcab, Jun Manzo, Jerson Prado and David...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Go for Gold's Carcueva seizes overall Ronda lead

Go for Gold's Carcueva seizes overall Ronda lead

By Joey Villar | 21 minutes ago
Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold went to the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas with a dream of becoming champion. The 26-year-old Medenilla,...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez sustains run in Indian Wells doubles, too

Fernandez sustains run in Indian Wells doubles, too

By Jan Veran | 51 minutes ago
Leylah Fernandez kept her win run going in the BNP Paribas Open, both in singles and doubles play, as she and partner Alize...
Sports
fbtw
Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Unfortunately, the much-awaited match left fans disappointed as Echo won by default because Nexplay EVOS failed to arrive...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Brady unretires, says he will return to NFL's Buccaneers

Tom Brady unretires, says he will return to NFL's Buccaneers

5 hours ago
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Sunday he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next...
Sports
fbtw
Durant explodes for 53 points as Nets edge Knicks

Durant explodes for 53 points as Nets edge Knicks

5 hours ago
Kevin Durant erupted for 53 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks on while teammate...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with