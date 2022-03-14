Mikey Williams continues to shine for TNT, wins PBA weekly player honors

Only in his second conference in the league, Mikey Williams took the lead and lifted TNT to victories over Terrafirma and NorthPort to clinch the No. 3 spot with a 7-4 card entering the quarterfinals.

MANILA, Philippines – Super rookie Mikey Williams further cemented his status as one of the emerging stars in the PBA following another huge performance that helped TNT secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs.

The heroics of the Filipino-American hotshot earned him the unanimous choice as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 9-13 which marked the end of the eliminations.

It’s the second POW citation for Williams for the season after averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in the two wins. He was also cited with the same honor during the Philippine Cup, where he emerged Finals MVP as TNT snapped its six-year title drought.

Williams came up big in TNT’s playoff push by blasting Terrafirma, 127-107, behind his 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The freshman guard later erupted for 28 points including a string of triples in overtime as the Tropang Giga doused the Batang Pier’s late rally to earn a 106-101 win.

Williams also added four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in an all-around play for the the Tropang Giga, who nearly squandered a huge 18-point lead.

TNT will now shift its focus to a gigantic quarterfinal match up his Friday against defending champion and No. 6 seed Barangay Ginebra, needing to win only once to advance to the Final Four.