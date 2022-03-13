^

Saso ends Honda LPGA Thailand on high note with eagle-spiked 62

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 2:25pm
Saso ends Honda LPGA Thailand on high note with eagle-spiked 62
Yuka Saso during Round 1 of the LPGA Thailand earlier this week
LPGA

MANILA, Philippines — A birdie away from posting a career-best, Yuka Saso seized the moment and tamed the par-4 No. 9 of the Pattaya’s Old course, capping a brilliant, eagle-spiked 10-under 62 to gatecrash the Top 10 finishers in the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi Sunday.

While the title remains up for grabs at presstime, Saso wrapped up her stint in the $1.6 million event that headed to another so-so ending the way she struggled for tied 43rd in the Women’s World Championship in Singapore last week.

With rounds of 68-70-69 on a course that took a severe beating from the revered women of the tour, Saso lay too far behind at joint 34th at the start of the final round, 12 strokes off penultimate round leader Nanna Madsen of Denmark.

But her backside start yielded a birdie on No. 10, hit another on No. 13 and eagled the drivable par-4 No. 15 before closing out with back-to-back birdies.

She made it a three-birdie binge on the first hole, gained strokes on Nos. 6 and 7 before draining another on the ninth for a sizzling, bogey-free 10-under 32-30 feat that bested the opening 63s posted by Su Oh, Nasa Hataoka and Esther Henseleit Thursday.

The ICTSI-back Saso stood at joint seventh with a 19-under 269 total with the frontrunners barely halfway through their respective rounds.

She may or may not keep her spot at Top 10 but one thing’s sure, the reigning US Women’s Open champion is back in form and could be in for a more explosive outing when the Tour heads back to the US for the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California on March 24-27 and in time for the season’s first major, the $5 million Chevron Championship on March 31-April 3 at Mission Hills’ Dinah Shore course in Rancho Mirage, also in California.

YUKA SASO
