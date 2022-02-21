




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Alaska's Teng cops PBA Player of the Week honors
 


Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 6:04pm





 
Alaska's Teng cops PBA Player of the Week honors
Jeron Teng registered 18.5 points on 55% shooting clip aside from grabbing 5.0 rebounds, and dishing 2.5 assists on top of 1.5 steals in Alaska’s back-to-back wins over Rain or Shine and Terrafirma.
PBA Images
 


MANILA, Philippines – Alaska’s farewell tour in the PBA got off to rousing start as star guard Jeron Teng seized the driver seat in a bid to help the storied franchise cap off its final conference in the league on a high note.


Days after the announcement of the team’s imminent exit in Asia’s first professional league after 35 years, Teng took the lead and ignited the Aces’ final hurrah with two quick victories in the Governors’ Cup.


The former La Salle stalwart did it in style marked by a career-high scoring output to earn the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period February 16 to 20.


Teng, 27, prevailed in a hotly contested voting among the men and women that regularly cover the PBA beat, with TNT Tropang Giga’s Mikey Williams and Magnolia’s Adrian Wong also in strong contention for the weekly honor.


The second-generation player registered 18.5 points on 55% shooting clip aside from grabbing 5.0 rebounds, and dishing 2.5 assists on top of 1.5 steals in Alaska’s back-to-back wins over Rain or Shine and Terrafirma.


Teng’s stellar week included a new career-best of 30 points spiked by a 14-point eruption in the final period as the Aces clawed back from 20 points down to beat the Dyip, 102-97.


The Aces previously held off Rain or Shine, 80-74, as they claimed solo third place with a 5-2 card heading into the homestretch of their final PBA conference.


Teng is certainly eyeing a memorable exit as the Aces attempt to sail into the sunset with a 15th championship on deck after a decorated three and half decade stint highlighted by a grand slam in 1996.


“Every game, we’re inspired. We’re doing it for the Alaska company, of course for boss Fred Uytengsu, and for all the players that played before us, the Alaska legends, the management, the coaches,” said Teng, the fifth overall pick of the Aces in the 2017 draft.


 










 









 ALASKA
JERON TENG
PBA
PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims







Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims



By Jan Veran |
7 hours ago 


Alex Eala went on a fast start then checked a sputtering finish to fashion out a 6-0, 7-5 victory over local bet Helena Stevic...








Sports
fbtw













Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss







Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss



8 hours ago 


Despite losing to Chas Skelly via technical knockout, there are still positives for Mark Striegl to take away.








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column






 
Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


After dropping a record-low nine points in a first quarter ever in Adelaide Entertainment Center, the 36ers bounced back with...








Sports
fbtw













Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs







Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs



 By Michelle Lojo |
8 hours ago 


After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure...








Sports
fbtw













Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP







Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


For the first time in their short history, the San Juan Predators were shut out in a PCAP double-header. 








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs







Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs



By Michelle Lojo |
8 hours ago 


After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure...








Sports
fbtw













TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener







TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener



By Michelle Lojo |
8 hours ago 


The opening week of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) saw a few surprises and a couple of swee...








Sports
fbtw













Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile included in World Esports tourney for first time







Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile included in World Esports tourney for first time



By Michelle Lojo |
3 days ago 


The International Esports Federation has announced the games that will headline the upcoming 14th World Esports Championship...








Sports
fbtw













MPL-PH Season 9 to go offline starting Week 3







MPL-PH Season 9 to go offline starting Week 3



By Michelle Lojo |
6 days ago 


The Games and Amusement Board has officially allowed Moonton Games to conduct offline the coming season of Mobile Legends...








Sports
fbtw













Hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen invades PUBG Mobile







Hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen invades PUBG Mobile



By Michelle Lojo |
6 days ago 


Battle royale game PUBG Mobile has launched its newest partnership.








Sports
fbtw













'Life-changing' or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor earn







'Life-changing' or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor earn



6 days ago 


Fans, financial backers and creators of Axie Infinity say the game is a revolutionary step toward the future of the inte...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with