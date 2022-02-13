




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto rewarded for hard work with impressive debut
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 13, 2022 | 10:03am





 
Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto rewarded for hard work with impressive debut
Mike Nieto had a stellar rookie debut for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Saturday
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine Elasto Painters' Mike Nieto had a dream debut as a PBA rookie in his team's 104-90 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Saturday.


In just his first game as a professional hooper, the former Ateneo standout tallied a team-high 21 points to pace the Elasto Painters to the victory.


And his success was no accident, says RoS coach Chris Gavina.


Speaking to the press after the game, Gavina said that Nieto's big-time performance was a product of all the work that he's done.


"I've never seen anyone have more wood burns on his first day of practice than Mike Nieto for as long as I've been here," Gavina said.


"Just credit to the type of player that he is, the intensity and effort that he brings day in and day out. He probably works harder in practice than the game," he added.


Nieto, along with his brother Matt, were among the players released by Gilas Pilipinas to their respective PBA teams after drafting them in a special "Gilas draft" in 2019.


It was just last week that Nieto signed a two-year deal with RoS to begin his professional career.


Despite being a newcomer, Gavina lauded Nieto's effort to impact the game to lead them to victory.


"I'm really glad he came in and injected the energy and the effort for us to come out with the big win tonight," he said.


Nieto and the rest of RoS hope to continue on rolling as they attempt to rise above .500 when they play the Alaska Aces next on Thursday.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Wesley kisses world title bid goodbye


 




Wesley kisses world title bid goodbye



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


Wesley So’s world title bid suffered a painful blow as he was shown the door by fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night 
play









Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night

 

By Luisa Morales |
21 hours ago 


Of Filipino heritage himself, Finn boasted of the Warriors organization and San Francisco's sheer love for immigrant Fil...








Sports
fbtw













Dyip deal Bossing 25th straight defeat







Dyip deal Bossing 25th straight defeat



By Olmin Leyba |
 11 hours ago 


With a strong finishing kick, Terrafirma derailed Blackwater’s grand plans of marking the PBA Governors’ Cup resumption...








Sports
fbtw













Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go







Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go



By Joey Villar |
21 hours ago 


Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 effort and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian finisher as...








Sports
fbtw













Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss







Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss



By Luisa Morales |
17 hours ago 


The Dyip frustrated the Bossing, who were ahead by 12 points with 5:28 ticks left in the game.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Football fan shot dead in Brazil







Football fan shot dead in Brazil



59 minutes ago 


The festive atmosphere and nerves over the course of the game gave way to confusion and violence as soon as the match en...








Sports
fbtw













Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour







Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Having not finished in the Top 10 of a tournament since her rookie year, Pagdanganan bares to hopefully make it the standard...








Sports
fbtw













It&rsquo;s &lsquo;Miller Time&rsquo; at Beijing Winter Olympics







It’s ‘Miller Time’ at Beijing Winter Olympics



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


Fil-Am alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 finish and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian competitor when he plunges...








Sports
fbtw













EJ finds gold in Poland







EJ finds gold in Poland



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena showed he’s back in full strength as he topped the Orlen Cup with a season-best performance...








Sports
fbtw













Bolick adds firepower to Gilas roster







Bolick adds firepower to Gilas roster



By John Bryan Ulanday |
11 hours ago  


Gunner Robert Bolick has joined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with all-out...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?



 




X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with