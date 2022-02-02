




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Carlston Harris: Guyana’s Mixed Martial Arts Hope in the UFC
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 4:56pm





 
Carlston Harris: Guyanaâ€™s Mixed Martial Arts Hope in the UFC
Carlston Harris
UFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — What Manny Pacquiao did for the Philippines, mixed martial arts fighter Carlston Harris is doing for his small country of Guyana. 


Guyana is the only English-speaking country in South America, furthermore, it is the only nation where football is not the national sport. It is cricket. 


And yet, Harris, like Pacquiao, has seen his success as a mixed martial arts fighter inspire many a Guyanese youth. 


“After my countrymen saw me fight in the UFC, they made an amateur federation to participate in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation,” bared a proud Harris who totes a 17-4-0; 2-0 in the UFC. “I was told I was their inspiration.”


“Now, I played some cricket in my youth, but when I discovered MMA, I knew this was my sport.”


Today, the country of under a million people, one country with one of the smallest populations in the world, has been competing in events of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. 


However, if Carlston has any affinity for the Filipino, it is with Team Lakay; that world famous mixed martial arts team based in Benguet. 


Harris once fought in the Brave Combat Federation along Team Lakay warrior Crisanto Pitpitunge in 2018 and counts the latter’s stable mate, Jeremy Pacatiw as a friend.


“We also met in Brazil and that is where we became friends,” related Harris who moved to the huge and populous South American nation at the age of 19 to work. 


“MMA was a hobby while I worked as a mechanic,” he admitted. But as Harris got better at the combat sport, he decided to take the plunge. He found immediate success in the alphabet soup league of Brazilian mixed martial arts organizations. 


From South America to the Middle East fighting in U.A.E. Warriors, he finally landed on the radar of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. 


“It was a dream come true to fight in the UFC. BJ Penn inspired me to take up MMA,” recounted the 34-year old fighter. 


After going 2-0 in the UFC, Harris will be in the main card of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. He will be up against 14-0-0 Shavkat Rakhmonov who is seven years his junior. 


The Kazakh fighter is adept at eight the ground or striking game; just like Harris.


“He is a well-rounded fighter,” Carlston said of his opponent. “As a fighter, we always have to face the best. We both have two wins in the UFC and we will go to war on Sunday. And I will be mentally ready for this challenge.”


UFC Fight Night will be this Sunday, February 6, Manila time, and can be viewed on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo application. 


 










 









MMA
UFC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei







Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


With a slot to the FIFA Women's World Cup on the line, the 24-year-old traded her spot in between the goal posts to square...








Sports
fbtw













PFF chief: World Cup berth boosts Philippines' confidence vs South Korea







PFF chief: World Cup berth boosts Philippines' confidence vs South Korea



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


Though acknowledging the Koreans' superior ranking and their recent stunner against the Australia Matildas, Araneta thinks...








Sports
fbtw













Chot Reyes 'big believer' in Gilas program laid out by Tab Baldwin







Chot Reyes 'big believer' in Gilas program laid out by Tab Baldwin



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


Newly appointed Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes will look to work within the program constructed by Tab Baldwin as he...








Sports
fbtw













'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA







'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Having seen his rookie develop in the Australian NBL, Bruton believes that the 7'3" big man is heading in the right dire...








Sports
fbtw













'If you think I'm afraid of you, you're wrong': Pacio tells off trash talking Brooks







'If you think I'm afraid of you, you're wrong': Pacio tells off trash talking Brooks



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Brooks called out Pacio for his ONE Strawweight World Championship belt after his demolition of Hiroba Minowa last week and...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes continues to impress







Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes continues to impress



By Alder Almo |
3 hours ago 


Grimes came into the NBA with a reputation as one of the better 3-and-D prospects. So far, he’s been as good as advertised....








Sports
fbtw













Que launches campaign in rich Saudi International







Que launches campaign in rich Saudi International



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


Que, one of the invitees to the 72-hole championship also serving as the kickoff leg of the 2022-23 Asian Tour season, launches...








Sports
fbtw













Giannis' triple double helps topple struggling Wizards







Giannis' triple double helps topple struggling Wizards



5 hours ago 


Washington erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit and even took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura's three-pointer with 8:28...








Sports
fbtw













Battle of Guimaras Strait highlights PCAP Wednesday







Battle of Guimaras Strait highlights PCAP Wednesday



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


Off to a good start in the San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup with a 3-1 record, Negros will be tested this early when...








Sports
fbtw













NFL's Tom Brady confirms retirement, ends 'thrilling ride'







NFL's Tom Brady confirms retirement, ends 'thrilling ride'



9 hours ago 


The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history, made the announcement...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?
 







X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with