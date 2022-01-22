




















































 
























Parks, Ramos limited in Nagoya, Toyama wins
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 4:36pm





 
Parks, Ramos limited in Nagoya, Toyama wins
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino imports Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Dwight Ramos were both limited on offense as their respective teams won as B. League action returned on Saturday.


Parks, for his part, tallied just one point as a starter in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 90-60 rout of the Levanga Hokkaido.


He went 0-of-5 from the field and tacked on his only point from a free throw. 


Though Parks did grab five rebounds and two assists.


Nagoya used a second salvo where they outscored Hokkaido, 28-9, after going down by as big as 11 in the first quarter.


Scott Eatherton top scored for Nagoya with 20 markers.


Meanwhile, Ramos had five points in the Toyama Grouses' 93-87 win over the Seahorses Mikawa.


Coming off of the bench, Ramos played 19 minutes and finished with a 2-of-4 shooting clip.


The Grouses leaned on Joshua Smith and Brice Johnson 26 and 20 points, respectively.


Earlier, Javi Gomez de Liano was not available for the Ibaraki Robots in their 79-81 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies.


 










 









