Sports
 
Vanessa de Jesus keys Duke defense in win over Miami
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 10:33am





 
Vanessa de Jesus keys Duke defense in win over Miami
Vanessa De Jesus against the Miami Hurricanes
Duke Athletics
 


MANILA, Philippines – Gilas women prospect Vanessa de Jesus was a key cog in the Duke Blue Devils defense in a win over the Miami Hurricanes, 58-49, at the Watsco Center in Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).


De Jesus, a sophomore, racked up three steals — a career high — to help her team in a defensive showdown against the Hurricanes.



Duke held out with consistency against the conference opponents to move to 3-3 in the ACC and 12-4 overall. The team also bounced back after a 60-84 loss to NC State on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).


Apart from her defense, De Jesus also facilitated the offense with five dimes. She also pulled down four rebounds and scored four points.


Aussie Miela Goodchild top-scored for Duke with 17 points.


Elsewhere, Remy Martin's Kansas avoided the upset axe against Oklahoma, 67-64.


Clutch free throws by Christian Braun helped the Jayhawks hang on for the win.


Martin, though, played limited minutes as he finished with just two points in 15 minutes of play.


Kansas took its third win in a row and improved to 15-2 overall.


 










 









