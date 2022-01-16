




















































 
























Top Fil-Am high school talents to make up core of Gilas Women U16 squad
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 5:47pm





 
Top Fil-Am high school talents to make up core of Gilas Women U16 squad
Gilas U16 members (L-R) Sydney Heyn, Naomi Panganiban, Kristan Yumul, Sumayah Sugapong, and Samantha Medina
Fil-Am Nation Select 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Five of the top Fil-Am high school talents in the US are set to comprise the core of Gilas women's future as they become part of the revamped youth program of the national team.


Naomi Panganiban (La Jolla Country Day High School), Sydney Heyn (Westview High School), Kristan Yumul (Oxnard High School), Sumayah Sugapong (La Jolla Country Day High School), and Samantha Medina (Meadowdale High School) have all been pegged by Gilas Women U16 and U18 coach Cris Gopez among scores of prospects to lead the new program.



"This is an amazing opportunity and I'm just really excited to be able to go out and represent girls basketball, represent our country," Sugapong said.


The teens are expected to bring their experience of top-level high school basketball in the US to push the Gilas women program in its earliest stage.


"I think we bring a unique style of play and a lot of heart," said Panganiban.


They will also be equipped with the momentum of their consistent play throughout the pandemic as their high school careers remain active.


"I hope that our team brings energy and spirit," said Heyn.


"[We're going] to bring our talent and our skills... To just show people that Filipinos have a lot of talent," said Yumul.


Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino expressed his approval of the selection, with the team set to test its mettle in the FIBA U16 Women's Asia Championship in Jordan this June.


"This is the grassroots program we're really hoping for... We found so many talents," Aquino said.


The timeline for their preparations for the Asia championship remains unclear, though, as the Philippines continues to grapple with high COVID-19 cases.


But Gopez hopes to be able to bring the five, and more recruited prospects, to the Philippines in the next couple of months to integrate with homegrown talent.


"The idea right now, since the Philippines is closed, is to start off with these girls [in the US]. We'll start training camp some time right after their high school season which is sometime after March," said Gopez.


"[We'll] do a training camp [in] April and May then fly to the Philippines and meet the rest of the girls," he added.


As for how they will mix with local players from the Philippines, Aquino believes there will be no problem.


"It's going to be easy because these girls have the talent. I've seen them, and I know they can be part of the national team already," he said.


"This will be a promising team coming into this year," he added.


The team looks forward to flying to the Philippines.


Medina, in particular, expressed her excitement as she's already experienced the hospitality of her Filipino family before.


"I really enjoyed it personally, because I think when I was there, I felt like the community [was great]," she said. 


 










 









