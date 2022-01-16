




















































 
























Sports
 
World Balance to drop new 'Invictus' colorways
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 4:24pm





 
World Balance to drop new 'Invictus' colorways
Three new colorways will be made available for World Balance's Invictus shoe line ("Orange/Black" pictured)
World Balance
 


MANILA, Philippines — After two years since its initial release, World Balance is adding to the flare of their most successful shoeline "Invictus" with new colorways set to be launched this month.


Dubbed the "Invictus Reveal", World Balance adds to the already wide gauntlet of colorways of the shoe with three new variants.


Set to drop on January 21 on the brand's online store and Lazada shop, a pair of the Invictus Reveal will set you back Php 2,299.


The three new colorways are "Beige/Cement", "Orange/Black", and "Black/Grey".






Invictus Reveal 'Beige/Cement'

World Balance












Invictus Reveal 'Orange/Black'

World Balance












Invictus Reveal 'Black/Grey'

World Balance








The troika adds to the array of Invictus colorways from the OG releases, the WB City Pack, and collaborations with brands like Disney and Big Boy Cheng's Secret Fresh.


But it's not only the colors that changed since the shoe line's first inception.


This time, the shoe uses a different material in its upper with a translucent see-through ripstop in place of the usual nylon-mesh.


There's also a glow in the dark feature for the midsole and a translucent overlays to give more detail and contrast in texture and aesthetic.


 










 







 

