Sports
 
Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars to hold fundraiser for 'Odette' victims
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 10:57am





 
Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars to hold fundraiser for 'Odette' victims
Kiefer Ravena
Chihiro Saito / B. League
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena's Japan B. League team Shiga Lakestars are offering an assist to victims of Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.


The team announced on Friday that during their games against the Akita Happinets on Sunday and Monday, they will be carrying out fundraising activities to support Filipinos affected by the typhoon.



Ravena, just one of nine Filipinos playing in the B. League, spoke out himself to appeal for funds.




"I would like to thank my Shiga Lakestars family for putting this up. I appreciate all the efforts," Ravena said in a video uploaded by the team's Twitter account.


"Hope to see all the Filipinos out there [at the game]. Let's all help our kababayans who have been affected by the typhoon so they can rise up and go back to their normal lives," he added.


The first of the two-game homestand fundraising campaign tips off Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m., Manila time.


Shiga is currently 16th in the B League with a 9-15 record.


 










 









BASKETBALL
JAPAN B.LEAGUE
KIEFER RAVENA
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: December 28, 2021 - 1:39pm 




PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.







December 28, 2021 - 1:39pm 


The Department of the Interior and Local Government and other regional goverment offices in SOCCSKSARGEN has sent relief supplies for typhoon-stricken areas in the Caraga Region.


The supplies were transported in a 24-vehicle convoy that included dump trucks.


The humanitarian mission is a joint initiative of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Regional Task Force on COVID-19.


The convoy on Tuesday follows an initial shipment of relief supplies to the Caraga Region that the DILG regional office initiated.


The provisions — clothings, food rations and hygiene kits — were received by DILG personnel in the Caraga region. — The STAR/John Unson







December 28, 2021 - 10:03am 


Total agriculture damage from Typhoon Odette is at P5.79 billion and counting, Agriculture Secretary William Dar says.


More than 70,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected.


Meanwhile, more than 506,000 houses were damaged by the super typhoon and may reach up to 600,000, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario says.







December 27, 2021 - 3:42pm 


The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.


Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Philippines on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.


The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.


Civil defence officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.


More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends. — AFP







December 27, 2021 - 2:41pm 


The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.


Typhoon Rai struck the south and centre of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.


The civil defence office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375. — AFP







December 22, 2021 - 12:16pm 


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.


“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.


International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.


















