Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars to hold fundraiser for 'Odette' victims

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena's Japan B. League team Shiga Lakestars are offering an assist to victims of Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.

The team announced on Friday that during their games against the Akita Happinets on Sunday and Monday, they will be carrying out fundraising activities to support Filipinos affected by the typhoon.

Ravena, just one of nine Filipinos playing in the B. League, spoke out himself to appeal for funds.

"I would like to thank my Shiga Lakestars family for putting this up. I appreciate all the efforts," Ravena said in a video uploaded by the team's Twitter account.

"Hope to see all the Filipinos out there [at the game]. Let's all help our kababayans who have been affected by the typhoon so they can rise up and go back to their normal lives," he added.

The first of the two-game homestand fundraising campaign tips off Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m., Manila time.

Shiga is currently 16th in the B League with a 9-15 record.