Dwight Ramos plays limited minutes as Juan GDL, Matt Aquino pick up DNPs

Dwight Ramos was the only Filipino player in the Japan B. League to see action on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — It was a quiet New Year for Filipinos in the Japan B. League as action was scarce in their respective games on Saturday.

Toyama Grouses' Dwight Ramos was the lone Pinoy who got to see any minutes in the first game day of 2022.

Ramos, who is usually a starter for the Grouses, was surprisingly on the bench to start the game against the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

He then only played a little more than three minutes in the second quarter as the Grouses lost, 79-84.

In those three minutes, Ramos was unable to attempt any field goals and though he was fouled and sent to the charity stripe, he missed both free throws to remain scoreless.

Ramos logged one rebound in the loss.

Elsewhere, Matthew Aquino picked up a DNP in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 94-74 loss to the Chiba Jets.

In B2, Juan Gomez de Liano was also not fielded by the Earthfriends Tokyo Z who fell to the Fukushima Firebonds, 87-77.