




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Constantino caps stellar golf season with Order of Merit plum
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 30, 2021 | 5:40pm





 
Constantino caps stellar golf season with Order of Merit plum
The challenging season belonged to Harmie Constantino, who highlighted her pro debut with a shock two-shot victory over multi-titled Princess Superal at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last March before play was abruptly suspended due to health concerns.
 


MANILA, Philippines – Two victories to mark a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaign proved enough to net Harmie Constantino the Order of Merit trophy. But it was her two failed title cracks that should make her tougher and stronger when the pro circuit resumes in 2022.


In a season filled with uncertainties due to pandemic, the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. still put up eight tournaments that produced six winners, with three others ending their chase for the elusive crown and a 14-year-old prodigy closing out the year with a near-impeccable display of shot-making on her way to posting a landslide win that nearly shattered the Tour record.


But the challenging season belonged to Constantino, who highlighted her pro debut with a shock two-shot victory over multi-titled Princess Superal at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last March before play was abruptly suspended due to health concerns.


“I didn’t even have the OOM in mind when I was playing. I just came out there and played,” said Constantino, who earned P609,750 on two wins to top the OOM derby.


“I had few opportunities where I came up short. But it only showed that there’s still a lot more to learn,” she added, referring to her runner-up efforts at Riviera-Couples and Midlands.


Superal did redeem herself by edging Chanelle Avaricio by one at Sherwood Hills when the circuit resumed last July then repeated over the latter by winning the Eagle Ridge-Norman leg by three.


Another wave of COVID-19 cases forced the Tour to take another break, this time a long three-month hiatus. And while Superal opted to shift her focus on the LPGA of Japan Tour which however got stymied by health issues, Constantino made sure to stay in shape and she underscored this by holding off amateur Mafy Singson by one when the circuit marked another restart back at Eagle Ridge-Aoki.


But no one dominated the next four tournaments as Sunshine Baraquiel, a lady pilot who said she had soon realized her heart was in golf and not in flying, reigned in wicked conditions at Highlands; Avaricio snapped a couple of bridesmaid finishes with a seven-stroke romp at Riviera-Couples; and Daniella Uy made it three-in-row for first-time winners following a five-shot roll to victory at Riviera-Langer.


But as Constantino primed herself up for a plausible three-title romp to close out the season at Midlands, and Baraquiel, Avaricio and Uy eyed a follow-up to their breakthrough wins, Rianne Malixi came in to foil their bids — in near-record-breaking fashion.


Coming into the event in top form following a series of stints abroad, Malixi led from the get-go in blustery conditions, pacing Baraquiel by three despite a 73 after 18 holes then all but wrapping up the championship after pulling away by nine over Uy with a 70 in the second round.


The final 18 holes proved to be a coronation walk for the 2020 national stroke play champion, who dominated the Se Ri Pak Desert Junior of the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) in California. She actually tied Superal’s record 16-shot victory over Cyna Rodriguez at Highlands in 2018 in one stretch but a late miscue thwarted her bid to match or surpass it.


She finished with a 15-stroke triumph over Constantino in an imposing victory tipped to further boost her confidence when she launches her drive to defend the national stroke play crown she won in 2020 in January at the Manila Southwoods.


Though she missed her target of snatching a pro crown four times, Singson’s sweep of the last four low amateur honors spoke well of her vast potentials to emerge a star in the years to come.


Avaricio finished second in the OOM race with P539,000 in winnings while Uy pocketed P489,750 for third followed by Baraquiel with P474, 150 while Marvi Monsalve ended up fifth with P413,550 as Chihiro Ikeda, who skipped the last leg for an early holiday break in Davao, dropped to sixth with P412,500.


 










 









GOLF
HARMIE CONSTANTINO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Embattled athletics chief vows to fight Olympic body's withdrawal of recognition







Embattled athletics chief vows to fight Olympic body's withdrawal of recognition



By Joey Villar |
4 hours ago 


Beleaguered PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico isn’t about to throw in the towel just yet in the issues between him...








Sports
fbtw













Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players







Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players



7 hours ago 


Footballers playing in China's national team should remove any existing tattoos and are "strictly prohibited" from getting...








Sports
fbtw













Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament








Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament



8 hours ago 


Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the NBA season with a torn ligament in his left knee.








Sports
fbtw













Nets' Irving relishes NBA return amid vaccine holdout







Nets' Irving relishes NBA return amid vaccine holdout



8 hours ago 


Kyrie Irving said he's grateful to be back in training with the Brooklyn Nets and looking forward to a return to the NBA despite...








Sports
fbtw













Athletics chief declared 'persona non grata' over Obiena treatment







Athletics chief declared 'persona non grata' over Obiena treatment



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee declared PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico as “persona non grata” for alleged...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









US sports leagues scramble amid COVID-19 spike







US sports leagues scramble amid COVID-19 spike



1 hour ago 


The NBA, NFL and NHL are scrambling to keep teams competing, even as COVID-19 case rates skyrocket in the United States and...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates







Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates



1 hour ago 


Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world No. 1's last-minute...








Sports
fbtw













Constantino caps stellar golf season with Order of Merit plum







Constantino caps stellar golf season with Order of Merit plum



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Two victories to mark a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaign proved enough to net Harmie Constantino the Order of Merit...








Sports
fbtw













NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game due to player shortage







NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game due to player shortage



11 hours ago 


The Miami Heat's NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs scheduled for Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) was postponed as COVID-19...








Sports
fbtw













PBA celebrates Season of Joy




 By Joaquin M. Henson |
December 30, 2021 - 12:00am 


It was during a recent PBA Board of Governors meeting where vice chairman Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma came up with the idea of calling the holidays a “Season of Joy,” recognizing the efforts of Quezon...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 
 
 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with