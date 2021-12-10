Philippines' Sofia Frank qualifies for Junior Skating World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Sofia Frank will be representing the Philippines in the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships after finishing 13th in the 15th Santa Claus Cup in Hungary.

Frank, who ended up in the upper half of the leaderboard among the 42 skaters in the Junior Women Division, thus broke an eight-year drought of having a female skater from the Philippines compete in the world tiff.

The 16-year-old bumped up her score in the free skate, after she ended up just 23rd in the short program.

Frank finished ninth with a score of 99.94 in free skate to pull her all the way up to the Top 15 overall.

Her free skate garnered 52.21 points for her Technical Elements while posting 47.73 for her Program Component Score.

She fell just .04 short of bumping up to 8th place with Israel's Maria Seniuk only a fraction above her in the free skate with 99.97.

The 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships will be held on March 7 to 13 in Sofia, Bulgaria.