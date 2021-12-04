Dasma Monarchs stun Air Force to claim PNVF men's title

LIPA CITY – Team Dasma Monarchs pulled off a massive upset win over Go For Gold-Air Force Aguilas, 19-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17, and snatched the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League men’s tournament title Saturday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.

Mark Frederick Calado hammered 18 markers on 18 kills while Madzlan Gampong and Ronniel Rosales added 13 apiece in the Monarchs’ monumental stunner of the stacked Aguilas led by a bevy of national team players.

Calado was crowned as the first Champions League MVP plus a citation as the Best Outside Hitter.

Dasma, under the tutelage of seasoned mentor Norman Miguel, completed an unbeaten campaign in the seven-strong field after a sweep in pool play and the thrilling escape act in the semifinals against VNS Manileño Spikers.

“We’re happy to win it all even against a team composed of mostly national team players. We’re proud of this success, which has been our goal for the Champions League from the start,” said coach Miguel.

Aside from the first-ever Champions League crown, the Monarchs also clinched a ticket to the Asian club championships next year along with women’s tournament champion F2 Logistics.

National team captain John Vic de Guzman put up a fight with 22 markers but the Aguilas still fell short to live up to expectations as the team to beat after an erstwhile unbeaten run.

Also going down the drain were the efforts of fellow Philippine team members Mark Alfafara (15) and Kim Malabunga (11) for Go For Gold under the watch of national coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Meanwhile, John Benedict San Andres fired 15 markers as the VNS Manileño Spikers secured the bronze medal with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 victory over Global Remit.

MRT-Negros, Sabong International Spikers and the Basilan Steel Spikers finished at fifth to seventh place, respectively.

Other awardees were De Guzman (Best Opposite Hitter), Alfafara (Second Best Outside Hitter), Jayvee Sumagaysay (First Middle Blocker), Rwenzmel Taguibolos (Second Best MB), Kris Cian Silang (Best Setter) and Ricky Marcos (Best Libero).