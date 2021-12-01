




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 2:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad
Former PBA player Roi Sumang
Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines -- The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards have tapped former pro Roi Sumang to join an already stacked roster headed by former PBA stars Marc Pingris and PJ Simon in the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) set December 11-23 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



The 30-year-old Sumang last played for Blackwater in the Clark and Angeles bubble last year but was left without a squad since then that paved the way for the Giancarlo-tan coached Nueva Ecija to acquire him.



Pingris and Simon have both come out of retirement to suit up for the Rice Vanguards.



Sumang will join a squad that also features former collegiate standouts Diego Dario, Will Gozum, Justin Gutang, Kendrix Belgica and Michael Mabulac among others.



Thanks to its recruiting coup, Nueva Ecija emerged as one of the early favorites to win the 13-day event that drew participation from 22 teams.



The tournament has staked P2 million to the winner, P500,000 to the runner-up and P250,000 to the second runner-up courtesy of Chooks-to-Go headed by its president Ronald Mascarinas.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

