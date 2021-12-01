PBA seals partnership with East Asia Super League

SBP President Al S. Panlilio, EASL co-founders and top officials Henry Kerins and Matt Beyer, PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, and PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has formalized its partnership with the East Asia Super League on Wednesday.

Asia's oldest professional hoops league will be among the pioneers in the EASL's inaugural season as a Pan-Regional tournament.

Clubs from the PBA will join teams from the Japan B. League, the Korean Basketball League and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)'s P. League+.

Also in the mix will be a team from Hong Kong.

The teams will be competing in weekly home-and-away games to compete for prize money worth $1 million.

Set from October 2022 to March 2023, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four and will play six games each in the group stages with a double round-robin.

The top two teams from the standings of each group will then advance to the Final Four and play sudden death games in the semifinals and championship matches.

Group stages will run from October to February while the knockout games are slated for March.

The PBA has previously said its venture into the EASL is part of its plans to globalize the league and create relationships with different organizations in the region.