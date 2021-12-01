




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 9:32am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX
Kris Rosales
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Kris Rosales will have big shoes to fill with his new team NLEX as he's banked on to patch up the hole left by the absence of Kiefer Ravena.



With the Road Warriors struggling in the Philippine Cup partly due to Ravena heading to the Japan B. League, NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao admitted that there is much work to do in their backcourt rotation.



"With Kiefer, we lost about 16, 17 points a game, six or seven assists together with his maybe four or five rebounds, and then [he also] plays good defense," Guiao said in a recent episode of One Sports' The Game.



"I think we'll get close to those numbers with Kris Rosales. Not right away, but once he gets adjusted I think he'll be able to get close to those numbers," he added.



Rosales was acquired by the Road Warriors as a free agent. The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters let him go in February, causing him to miss the Philippine Cup.



He did, however, see action in the Clark bubble in 2020 where he averaged 5.45 points and 3.91 rebounds in 19 minutes.



Despite a long layoff from the game, Guiao sees the six-year pro as a crucial addition to his roster.



"Kailangan kasi ng tulong din ni Kevin [Alas]... We had some trouble after Kiefer left this last conference. We were doing fine for a short while, but then nung lumabas na talaga yung natural, talagang kailangan namin ng tulong sa point guard position," Guiao said.



"Kris fits the role. I think he's going to enjoy playing for our team," he added.



Guiao will have a bevy of point guards at his disposal even without Ravena.



Apart from Alas and Rosales, the decorated mentor has Jericho Cruz, Philip Paniamogan and Bong Galanza in his backcourt rotation.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KIEFER RAVENA
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
National team mainstays Lea Denise Belgira and Eleazer Barba Jr. showed their readiness to compete in next year’s Hanoi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers' LeBron out of Kings clash after entering COVID-19 protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers' LeBron out of Kings clash after entering COVID-19 protocols


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Sacramento Kings after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Though pegged as the underdog, Kambosos just squeaked past Lopez to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rain Or Shine sees brighter days with Walker
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rain Or Shine is confident veteran import Henry Walker will provide the missing piece that will make the squad a mean machine on both ends in the PBA Governors’ Cup set to blast off on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino audience members took most of the screen time, with a number of them sporting Filipino clothing like a Gilas jersey,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kris Rosales will have big shoes to fill with his new team NLEX as he's banked on to patch up the hole left by the absence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win


                              

                                                                  By Rory McIlroy |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy shares his story in this latest player blog.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quiban out to make better showing in Thailand golf tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quiban out to make better showing in Thailand golf tourney


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justin Quiban hopes to ride the momentum of a big finish in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and make the most of his stint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Aguilas sweep pool play
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Go For Gold-Air Force punched a ticket to the semifinals with a sweep of pool play following a 25-15, 28-26, 25-20 win over Basilan Steel in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League men’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with