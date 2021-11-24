Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala could not make a deep run in her first tournament back from injury, making an early exit in the W25 Milovice in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Coming off of a months-long hiatus, Eala fell to Russia's Darya Astakhova, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

It was Eala first tournament since the US Open in September as the netter was forced to take time off due to a foot injury.

The 16-year-old showed signs of rust in her first game back with the Russian tennister able to dictate the pace.

Normally competitive against more seasoned opponents, Eala didn't show too much fight back this time as she was disposed in an hour and 13 minutes.

This is Eala's 14th professional tiff since the beginning of the year as her season looms to a close.

Highlights of her 2021 campaign include her first-ever professional title in the first leg of the W15 Manacor in January, a doubles Grand Slam win in Rolland Garros, and twin ITF Juniors titles in Milan in June.