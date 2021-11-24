




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 10:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury
Alex Eala.
Alex Eala  /  Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala could not make a deep run in her first tournament back from injury, making an early exit in the W25 Milovice in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.



Coming off of a months-long hiatus, Eala fell to Russia's Darya Astakhova, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.



It was Eala first tournament since the US Open in September as the netter was forced to take time off due to a foot injury.



The 16-year-old showed signs of rust in her first game back with the Russian tennister able to dictate the pace.



Normally competitive against more seasoned opponents, Eala didn't show too much fight back this time as she was disposed in an hour and 13 minutes.



This is Eala's 14th professional tiff since the beginning of the year as her season looms to a close.



Highlights of her 2021 campaign include her first-ever professional title in the first leg of the W15 Manacor in January, a doubles Grand Slam win in Rolland Garros, and twin ITF Juniors titles in Milan in June.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese player Matthew Aquino has survived the last two cuts since he joined Japan's national basketball training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena mulls taking PATAFA to court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena mulls taking PATAFA to court


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The EJ Obiena issue has shifted to a legal battle.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines stands to lose pole vaulter EJ Obiena to retirement amid a legal row with the Philippines Athletics Track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old catapulted to popularity following her Cinderella run in New York where she beat WTA Top 5 players Naomi Osaka,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Kai Sotto was rested for the second game in a row and has yet to play since his debut against the Cairns Taipans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Knicks thwart comeback try by LeBron-less Lakers; Heat turn back Pistons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knicks thwart comeback try by LeBron-less Lakers; Heat turn back Pistons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Despite squandering a big lead, the Knicks were able to regain composure in the fourth quarter against the Russell Westbrook-led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are four more questions — out of a possible six — that must be asked by the day’s beginning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top atomweight contender Denice, ONE rising star Drex, as well as their friend Fritz Biagtan will all head back home in December...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel upbeat on recruits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel upbeat on recruits


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The outlook is bright for San Miguel Beer with new recruits Simon Enciso and Vic Manuel as the team is set to unleash import...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 POC ethics committee probes EJ case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
POC ethics committee probes EJ case


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino has ordered their ethics committee to probe into the controversy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with