




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 21, 2021 | 3:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers
After successful collaborations with Filipino artists Quiccs (L) and Egg Fiasco, adidas has said that more partnerships are in the works with local talent
Instagram  /  Quiccs  /  Egg Fiasco
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino artists are set to follow the footsteps of renowned toy designer Quiccs and mural artist Egg Fiasco in striking collaboration deals with sportswear giant adidas.



adidas Brand Communications & Sports Marketing Manager JD Cortez confirmed this following the company's success with Quiccs' Forum and Egg's UltraBoost DNA City Pack.





"It's in the works, but I can't confirm nor deny who these artists will be," Cortez told Philstar.com.



"But definitely it's an exciting journey," he added.



There has been no shortage of partnerships between adidas and the local art scene in the country.



And, as Cortez says, it's not something that is coincidental.



"We try to tap local artists because we believe that our artists really have world class talent that needs to be seen," Cortez said.



"And adidas, as a universal brand, that's how we can empower and inspire — not just the artist — but also the future generations who want to pave the way through creativity," he added.



Aside from his design on the Forum, Quiccs also had a special Philippines-inspired colorway for the Harden Vol. 5, he was also tapped for art pieces in the adidas Brand Center -- the company's largest store in the country.



Other local artits like Aral Cru and Kris Abrigo have also been working with adidas.



And the partnership has been beneficial for both sides.



"Definitely as a 'creator brand', [working with local artists] is something that really worked for our market," Cortez said.



But more than financial gain, Cortez said the brand takes pride in empowering local talent and giving them the platform to succeed.



"It's something that we try to do because what we really aim to do is uplift local culture," said Cortez.



"It's really emphasizing the local talents that are actually world class. Their stories just have to be heard," he added.



Currently, adidas is promoting Egg Fiasco's design in the new UltraBoost DNA City Pack where he is joined by five other artists from various Southeast Asian countries with their own designs as part of a six-shoe pack.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ADIDAS
                                                      FILIPINO ART
                                                      HYPE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now with Asia's oldest professional hoops league, Bond wants to pull out all the stops to show the PBA what he's got.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Kai Sotto was rested for the second game in a row and has yet to play since his debut against the Cairns Taipans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caloocan’s wondrous Board 1 and 2 duo of IM Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia paved the way for their stellar play.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chery, F2 get ball rolling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chery, F2 get ball rolling


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics opened their campaigns with flying colors yesterd

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 10 most riveting Pacman fights
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Here’s a tough one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena denies 'falsifying' liquidations submitted to Philippine athletics body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena denies 'falsifying' liquidations submitted to Philippine athletics body


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena denied reports that came out on Sunday saying the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso fades but Ko, Korda set up epic clash in CME Group Tour Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso fades but Ko, Korda set up epic clash in CME Group Tour Championship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a day jammed with riveting performances from the Tour's big guns, Ko blitzed the Tiburon Gold course with seven straight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A recent link-up with the California Baptist University for 2022-23 season has also put Dizon’s career on the right...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There has been no shortage of partnerships between adidas and the local art scene in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Though he was disappointed at the initial postponement of his fight against Akhmetov, there was no room for what ifs for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with