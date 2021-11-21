adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers

After successful collaborations with Filipino artists Quiccs (L) and Egg Fiasco, adidas has said that more partnerships are in the works with local talent

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino artists are set to follow the footsteps of renowned toy designer Quiccs and mural artist Egg Fiasco in striking collaboration deals with sportswear giant adidas.

adidas Brand Communications & Sports Marketing Manager JD Cortez confirmed this following the company's success with Quiccs' Forum and Egg's UltraBoost DNA City Pack.

Related Stories Filipino artist Egg Fiasco lives out 'dream' with adidas UltraBoost collab

"It's in the works, but I can't confirm nor deny who these artists will be," Cortez told Philstar.com.

"But definitely it's an exciting journey," he added.

There has been no shortage of partnerships between adidas and the local art scene in the country.

And, as Cortez says, it's not something that is coincidental.

"We try to tap local artists because we believe that our artists really have world class talent that needs to be seen," Cortez said.

"And adidas, as a universal brand, that's how we can empower and inspire — not just the artist — but also the future generations who want to pave the way through creativity," he added.

Aside from his design on the Forum, Quiccs also had a special Philippines-inspired colorway for the Harden Vol. 5, he was also tapped for art pieces in the adidas Brand Center -- the company's largest store in the country.

Other local artits like Aral Cru and Kris Abrigo have also been working with adidas.

And the partnership has been beneficial for both sides.

"Definitely as a 'creator brand', [working with local artists] is something that really worked for our market," Cortez said.

But more than financial gain, Cortez said the brand takes pride in empowering local talent and giving them the platform to succeed.

"It's something that we try to do because what we really aim to do is uplift local culture," said Cortez.

"It's really emphasizing the local talents that are actually world class. Their stories just have to be heard," he added.

Currently, adidas is promoting Egg Fiasco's design in the new UltraBoost DNA City Pack where he is joined by five other artists from various Southeast Asian countries with their own designs as part of a six-shoe pack.