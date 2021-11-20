Sean Brady looking to break into UFC Top 10 welterweight rankings

MANILA, Philippines — You know that when you’re undefeated, everyone’s going to gun for you.

In the case of Sean Brady, he’s going to do the headhunting.

Brady (14-0-0 including 4-0 in the UFC) will fight American counterpart Michael Chiesa (18-5-0 welterweight 10-5 in UFC) as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Vieira vs. Tate this Sunday, November 22 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The fight will be shown in the Philippines over Premier Sports via Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go live streaming app.

Brady is ranked #14 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings while Chiesa is seeded sixth in this tough division.

“A win will certainly place me in the Top 10 of this stacked and loaded division and will be the best birthday present that I can give myself,” said Brady in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Brady will celebrate his 29th birthday this coming November 23rd, two days after his bout with Chiesa.

The sixth ranked Chiesa though has vowed to ruin Brady’s birthday not to mention end his win streak.

“Michael Chiesa’s not beating me and I am certainly knocking him out,” promised Brady. “I will be the better fighter that night and be the better fighter for the rest of my career.”

“This training camp, I worked really hard to be a well-rounded fighter. The way I see it, I have knockout power, he doesn’t. He is a grappler, but so am I. I think I have advantages everywhere. I just have to get the job done.”

Fight analysts look at the Brady-Chiesa fight as a grappling contest albeit with different styles.

“I made sure to train to fight both on the ground and on my feet.”

Especially the latter.

Last August, Brady contracted a foot infection that left him unable to compete against Kevin Lee much less walk.

“Being in the hospital and not being able to walk made me appreciate everything and not to take anything for granted. A minor scratch turned out to be a big thing that sidelined me.”

“I am 100% and all healed up. I sprinted, jumped, ran and did everything to test my right foot and we’re ready to rock. The division is stacked and you are right, a win puts me in the top but I am not looking past Chiesa. I have to get the job done.”

“A win will be a great birthday present for my dad (who celebrated his birthday last November 18), my niece (November 19), and nephew’s birthday on the same day as me. That’s a whole lot of birthdays and some celebrating to do.”