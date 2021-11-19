




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 12:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration
The popular augmented reality game has joined hands with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran.
pokemongolive.com
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In a one-of-kind-collaboration, Pokemon Go is partnering with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran for a unique event to help promote Sheeran's new album "=" that was released last month.



The event will see Sheeran's preferred water-type pokemons Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott, Froakie, and everyone's favorite Squirtle wearing sunglasses appearing more frequently starting November 22 until the end of the month. 



As always in Pokemon, trainers might also be lucky and encounter a Shiny version of the pokemon during the event. Squirtle with glasses may also be encountered once trainers finish the Field Research Task during the event. Pokemon Go has also hinted about a surprise when trainers take a snapshot of their beloved Pokemon's daily.



Besides the frequency of specific Pokemons, trainers may customize the trainer avatars with an “=” sweatshirt that they can redeem using a specific code found on Pokemon Go's website.



Other event freebies include water-type-pokemon stickers trainers may get when they spin PokéStops or by opening Gifts. Trainers might also purchase them from the in-game shop. There will also be a one-time free Event Box that includes one Lure Module, 20 Pokéballs, 10 Razz Berries and 10 Pinap Berries.



Aside from the many in-game bonuses, Sheeran will give a special performance that includes his top hits, as well as songs from his album. The special performance will be available via the app on the same day the event starts. The song "Overpass Graffiti" will also feature as in-game music every night during the event.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ED SHEERAN
                                                      GAMING
                                                      POKEMON GO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Per Cabagnot, he currently holds the stake for the Bacolod-based squad in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PFF mourns death of husband-wife referee duo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PFF mourns death of husband-wife referee duo


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ritchie, 34, and Rhea, 32, were Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Category 1 Referees under the Football Association of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino enjoying Japan basketball team training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino enjoying Japan basketball team training


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When Matthew Aquino arrived at the Ajinomoto National Training Center in the Kita ward of Tokyo last Tuesday to join the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crawford ready to make point in Porter showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crawford ready to make point in Porter showdown


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Terence Crawford gets the chance to silence his critics when he puts an unbeaten record and his WBO welterweight crown on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japanese star Ohtani named American League MVP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japanese star Ohtani named American League MVP


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japan's Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous choice as baseball's American League Most Valuable Player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso recovers with eagle-birdie finish, trails by two strokes in Florida tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso recovers with eagle-birdie finish, trails by two strokes in Florida tiff


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Not even a "terrible" shot could shatter Yuka Saso's resolve as she fought back from a double-bogey mishap with a blistering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a one-of-kind-collaboration, Pokemon Go is partnering with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran for a unique event to help promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adrian Yanez to pay homage for late coach and father in UFC Vegas 43
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adrian Yanez to pay homage for late coach and father in UFC Vegas 43


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
When Adrian Yanez takes to the Octagon in UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate on Sunday at the Apex in Las Vegas, he will be fighting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Single-minded Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Single-minded Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Argentina's place at the 2022 World Cup secure, Lionel Messi can shift his focus exclusively to ending the year "in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Riot Forge is currently developing two other games, also with ties to League of Legends. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with