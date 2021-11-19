Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration

MANILA, Philippines — In a one-of-kind-collaboration, Pokemon Go is partnering with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran for a unique event to help promote Sheeran's new album "=" that was released last month.

The event will see Sheeran's preferred water-type pokemons Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott, Froakie, and everyone's favorite Squirtle wearing sunglasses appearing more frequently starting November 22 until the end of the month.

As always in Pokemon, trainers might also be lucky and encounter a Shiny version of the pokemon during the event. Squirtle with glasses may also be encountered once trainers finish the Field Research Task during the event. Pokemon Go has also hinted about a surprise when trainers take a snapshot of their beloved Pokemon's daily.

Besides the frequency of specific Pokemons, trainers may customize the trainer avatars with an “=” sweatshirt that they can redeem using a specific code found on Pokemon Go's website.

Other event freebies include water-type-pokemon stickers trainers may get when they spin PokéStops or by opening Gifts. Trainers might also purchase them from the in-game shop. There will also be a one-time free Event Box that includes one Lure Module, 20 Pokéballs, 10 Razz Berries and 10 Pinap Berries.

Aside from the many in-game bonuses, Sheeran will give a special performance that includes his top hits, as well as songs from his album. The special performance will be available via the app on the same day the event starts. The song "Overpass Graffiti" will also feature as in-game music every night during the event.