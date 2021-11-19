Ex-Brave CF champ Loman eyes conquering ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Months after signing his contract with ONE Championship, former Brave CF world champion Stephen Loman will finally be able to start the latest chapter of his career.

Set to debut against Yusup Saadulaev in ONE: Winter Warriors II in December, Loman at long last has the chance to show the Singapore promotion what he's got.

His initial debut pushed back due to his bout with COVID-19, the 29-year-old is more than ready to test his mettle against the bantamweight division of ONE Championship.

"Nung nagka-COVID ako, I think nadevelop ko pa yung mga pagkukulang ko, lumakas pa ako," Loman said.

"I improved nung time na yun na hindi natuloy yung laban ko... I added extra training and improved my skills," he added.

Loman was the longest reigning champion with Bahrain-based Brave CF, and now faced with a new set of opponents, he aims to enjoy the same kind of success with ONE Championship.

"Yun yung isang goal ko [na mag-champion]. And another one is to face the top contenders," said Loman.

"Kailangan ko ipakita at gawin yung best ko sa laban," he added.

Loman faces Saadulaev in the tape-delayed fight card set for broadcast on December 17.

He joins his fellow Team Lakay stablemates Kevin Belingon, Jhanlo Sangiao and Danny Kingad in the card.