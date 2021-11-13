Nuggets' Jokic returns with triple-double; Curry, Warriors rip Bulls

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is introduced during pregame against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena on October 22, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic marked his return from a one-game suspension with a triple-double in their 105-96 victory over the reeling Atlanta Hawks on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Jokic, who missed a game after an altercation with Miami Heat's Markieff Morris, logged 22 points, 19 boards and 10 assists.

With their big man back in action, the Nuggets hardly struggled against the visiting team.

They led by as much as 15 points early in the fourth salvo.

Aaron Gordon was the top scorer with 23 points.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors drubbed the Chicago Bulls at home, 119-93, at the Chase Center.

Though dubbed as a litmus test for the league-leading Warriors, the home team only saw real struggles in the first half before brandishing dominance.

A third quarter surge where they outscored the Bulls 35-17 blew the game wide open for the Warriors.

Early MVP frontrunner Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 40 points in 34 minutes of action.

He sank nine 3-pointers to eclipse Ray Allen in the NBA's list of all-time triples made.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves arrested a six-game slide at the expense of the up-and-down Los Angeles Lakers, 107-83.

Playing without LeBron James, the Wolves clamped down on the Lakers at the Staples Center.

The Wolves defense allowed just 12 points for the Lakers in the third quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Wolves with 29 points while D'Angelo Russell chipped in 22.

In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets bested the New York Knnicks, 104-96.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder and the Boston Celtics edged out the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 122-113.

Schroder finished with 38 points in the win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, for their part, drubbed the Detroit Pistons, 98-78.

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets, meanwhile, remain cellar dwellers of the league after falling to the Portland Traiblazers, 104-92.

The Phoenix Suns also came out with a win behind Chris Paul's double-double of 15 points and 12 assists, beating the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-94.

James Harden scored 39 points to pace the Brooklyn Nets past the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-112.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks also eked out wins over the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.