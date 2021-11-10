Ramos, Toyama rout Kyoto; Juan GDL benched in endgame as Tokyo Z stays winless

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses cruised to a comfortable win over Kyoto

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses are back in the win column in the Japan B. League with a 94-80 rout of the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Kyoto City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

They outscored the home team 27-13 in the second quarter to improve their record to 2-10 for the year.

Ramos played shorter minutes than usual owing to Toyama's comfortable lead for most of the game.

At their most dominant, the Grouses led by 24 points.

He finished with seven points and two rebounds in 17 minutes of action as a starter.

Elsewhere, the Earthfriends Tokyo Z continued their winless run in Divison 2 of the B. League as they fell to the Nishinomiya Storks, 77-71.

Tokyo Z lost steam in the endgame with Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño riding the bench in the final five minutes of the game.

The guard out of UP played just 16 minutes, the shortest of the five starters.

He finished with six points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal as the Earthfriends skidded to a 0-11 record.

In the other Division 2 game, Kemark Cariño went scoreless in seven minutes of play for the Aomori Wat's as they fell to the Yamagata Wyverns, 61-55.