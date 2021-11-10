




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
SEA Games training set early next year
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 4:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SEA Games training set early next year
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The training of the national athletes plunging into action in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May next year starts on January 10 next year.



Ramon Fernandez, the country’s SEA Games chef-de-mission, on Wednesday said the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), where he serves as a commissioner, is targeting the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig as potential bubble venues for the SEA Games-bound athletes.



But if the government-owned facilities that are currently being used as COVID-19 centers aren’t available, national sports association must find their own temporary training sites to jumpstart their preparation.



“It will depend on the availability of the said venues but if hindi pa talaga pwede, hanap muna sila,” said Fernandez.



There were some sports that have already started training including karate, which opened its preparation last month in Baguio City.



Swimming have also held its first of many qualifying races last month at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac while athletics will have its own selection meet next month.



The rest will have to wait next year.



Fernandez and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino will meet next week to finalize everything.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

