Sports
                        
'Home Base': NU duo talks future of Philippine volleyball after Thailand stint
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — NU stalwarts Ivy Lacsina and Jen Nierva are among the newcomers to the Philippine women's national volleyball team program.



After competing in the Asian Women's Volleyball Club Championship under the banner of Rebisco, Philstar: Home Base checks in with Lacsina and Nierva about the experience of getting back on the taraflex, and what's in store for the national team.



Listen to the episode on Spotify here.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

