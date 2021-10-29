Jeremy Miado repeats over China's Miao via 2nd round TKO

Jeremy Miado (right) proved that his first win over Li Tao Miao was no fluke with a repeat in ONE: NextGen in Singapore on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Jeremy Miado proved that his win against Li Tao Miao was no fluke, repeating over the Chinese in ONE: NextGen in Singapore on Friday.

Miado, who made his return to the cage for the first time since 2019, exhibited a striking master class against his opponent to log his first win streak in ONE Championship.

The rematch between Miao Li Tao and Jeremy Miado had a CRAZY FINISH! ???????? #ONENextGen #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/W7G58lkepS — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 29, 2021

The Filipino fighter out of Marrok Force MMA dictated the fight from the get-go, with Miao unable to take the fight to the ground.

Letting the fight continue on the feet made Miao vulnerable to Miado's fists, which left him bloodied at the end of Round One.

Smelling blood, Miado continued his striking assault in Round Two with Miao unable to defend anymore.

The Chinese fighter continued to absorb Miado's blows, prompting the referee to stop the fight 50 seconds into the second round.

Miado thus improved to 10-4 while Miao fell to 6-5.