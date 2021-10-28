




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
UP's Monteverde bares good relationship with predecessor Perasol
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 2:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UP's Monteverde bares good relationship with predecessor Perasol
Bo Perasol (L) and Goldwin Monteverde
UAAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Transitioning to his new post with the UP Fighting Maroons has been easy for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.



This as he bared a great relationship between him and his predecessor Bo Perasol, who is now head of basketball operations for the University.





"Our communication is very well. We talk about everything. Coach Bo has been very supportive on the transition," Monteverde said during a recent press conference organized by Fil-Am Nation Select.



"[When it comes to recruiting] players, or completing the roster, we really talk about it, what would be very good for the team," he added.



Monteverde took over for Perasol back in August when the latter resigned from his post after five years at the helm.



Under Perasol, the Maroons rose from the ranks from being cellar dwellars to title contenders.



His tenure was highlighted by UP's first Final Four apearance since 1997 during UAAP Season 81.



The Maroons also qualified for the Finals in the same year but fell to eventual champions Ateneo in two games.



In Season 82, Perasol's final UAAP season calling the shots, UP reached the Final Four again.



Knowing he has a tough act to follow, Monteverde makes sure to give himself the best chance of succeeding by maintaining good communication with Perasol.



"[We talk about what would be good for the team] not only for this season, but also what would be good for the future of the team," he said.



As a possible UAAP season looms early next year, Monteverde stopped short of promising any results in his first year.



But with his latest recruit Henry Galinato, his former NU Bullpups wards Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea, and returnees Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino and James Spencer, Monteverde believes it will be a competitive year for the Fighting Maroons.



"I think we would know that as we go along the season," Monteverde said of his program's competitiveness with the rest of the field.



"But with the current roster, I'm sure we would give a good fight," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      UP FIGHTING MAROONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks, who just finished a back-to-back against Thirdy's brother Kiefer last weekend, scored 12 points in 21 minutes to lead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson had an efficient 19 points in 23 minutes of action to lead three subs who finished in double-digit scoring. He also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced before tip-off of Game Four of the finals between the Hotshots and the TNT Tropang Giga, Abueva received his second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least Php56.5 million in cash incentives were promised to Diaz, most of which she has already received.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jayson Castro, Ryan Reyes and Dave Marcelo finished in double-digit scoring to make up the bulk of the bench's 51 points to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines grouped with Australia, Thailand, Indonesia in AFC Women's Asian Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines grouped with Australia, Thailand, Indonesia in AFC Women's Asian Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In the draw held Thursday, the Philippine women's national football team was placed into Group B with the Matildas, who recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Chooks sees action in FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Chooks sees action in FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks TM plunges back to action in the international 3x3 circuit with a stint in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tight LPGT finish up as Superal pulls out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tight LPGT finish up as Superal pulls out


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour girds up for its third restart next week facing an entirely different finish in the ICTSI...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heat drub Nets on the road; Thunder stun Lakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heat drub Nets on the road; Thunder stun Lakers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead a team effort by the Heat. Jimmy Butler added 17 points to send the preseason...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olsim out to prove she's 'not just some alternate' in atomweight Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olsim out to prove she's 'not just some alternate' in atomweight Grand Prix


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A surprise late addition to the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix due to Itsuki Hirata catching an illness, Olsim is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with