UP's Monteverde bares good relationship with predecessor Perasol

MANILA, Philippines — Transitioning to his new post with the UP Fighting Maroons has been easy for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

This as he bared a great relationship between him and his predecessor Bo Perasol, who is now head of basketball operations for the University.

"Our communication is very well. We talk about everything. Coach Bo has been very supportive on the transition," Monteverde said during a recent press conference organized by Fil-Am Nation Select.

"[When it comes to recruiting] players, or completing the roster, we really talk about it, what would be very good for the team," he added.

Monteverde took over for Perasol back in August when the latter resigned from his post after five years at the helm.

Under Perasol, the Maroons rose from the ranks from being cellar dwellars to title contenders.

His tenure was highlighted by UP's first Final Four apearance since 1997 during UAAP Season 81.

The Maroons also qualified for the Finals in the same year but fell to eventual champions Ateneo in two games.

In Season 82, Perasol's final UAAP season calling the shots, UP reached the Final Four again.

Knowing he has a tough act to follow, Monteverde makes sure to give himself the best chance of succeeding by maintaining good communication with Perasol.

"[We talk about what would be good for the team] not only for this season, but also what would be good for the future of the team," he said.

As a possible UAAP season looms early next year, Monteverde stopped short of promising any results in his first year.

But with his latest recruit Henry Galinato, his former NU Bullpups wards Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea, and returnees Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino and James Spencer, Monteverde believes it will be a competitive year for the Fighting Maroons.

"I think we would know that as we go along the season," Monteverde said of his program's competitiveness with the rest of the field.

"But with the current roster, I'm sure we would give a good fight," he added.