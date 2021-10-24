




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
UP's Monteverde sees newest Fil-Am recruit Galinato among team leaders
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 11:53am

                           

                        

                                                                        
UP's Monteverde sees newest Fil-Am recruit Galinato among team leaders
Coach Goldwin Monteverde (L) sees his latest Fil-Am recruit Henry Galinato as one of the players who will step up as a leader for the UP Fighting Maroons come UAAP Season 84
UAAP  /  BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY MESA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Henry Galinato may be a newcomer to the UP Fighting Maroons, but head coach Goldwin Monteverde already sees him as a key cog in terms of leading the team on the court.



Knowing that his newest recruit has a solid four years of college hoops under his belt in the US, Monteverde expects Galinato to be able to level with State U veterans in taking charge.





"His four years experience would really be a big factor in guiding the young players," Monteverde said in a press conference organized by Fil-Am Nation Select on Saturday.



"He would be a big help with the leaders in the team like Ricci Rivero and CJ Cansino, and most of the veterans," he added.



The 24-year-old Galinato just made his commitment to the Fighting Maroons earlier this week.



He played his junior and senior year with Benedictine University Mesa and will be a one-and-done talent for the Maroons once UAAP Season 84 unfurls.



Monteverde also noted the Fil-Am's upper hand on the rest of his teammates as he had continuous play in the US even during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The two years that we stopped, they missed out [on] two years of experience in playing in the UAAP," Monteverde said of his squad here in the Philippines who have been on hiatus since early 2020.



"So definitely those guys [like Galinato] who played in that level would really be a big help in terms of what to expect or what it takes to play in that level," he added.



UP will be seeing a number of rookies like Monteverde's former wards in the NU Bullpups Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, and Gerry Abadiano.



Galinato will be expected to lend a hand in helping them adjust to college ball.



As for the Fil-Am hooper, he expressed his excitement to head to his homeland and play for a program he sees great potential in.



"I chose UP because I felt like it was a really great fit, the coaches they were really welcoming, they were really nice," Galinato said.



"I heard it was a really great program and I felt like I would fit really good into that... So that's why I wanted to go there," he added.



Galinato committed to the Fighting Maroons after attending a private workout with UP Men's Basketball Team head of basketball operations Bo Perasol in the US.



It was organized by Fil-Am Nation Select.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

