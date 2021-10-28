




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Paralympics Team, Iloilo send Negros to 8th spot in PCAP
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 8:49am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Paralympics Team, Iloilo send Negros to 8th spot in PCAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – What had the makings of a resurgent third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup has gone south both literally and figuratively for the Negros Kingsmen.



The Kingsmen showed their mettle in their first conference, the All-Filipino Cup, had a so-so second conference that was the Wesley So Cup before blazing right out of the gates in this final chapter of PCAP’s first season.



In the midst of a five-match tailspin, Negros have tumbled all the way from second place in the Southern Division to eighth spot after losing to the guest Philippine Paralympics Team, 12.5-8.5, and to the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 12-9, Wednesday evening.



The Paralympics Team shuffled their top and lower boards with IM Daniel Quizon and FM Roel Abelgas moving to the top and FM Sander Severino going down to the homegrown boards. 



The squad took 7.5 points versus the 1.5 from Junaico Segismar, FM Nelson Mariano III and Adrian del Cruz.



It was only NM Rolzon Roullo who claimed all three points available from blitz and rapid play, with AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo and NM Jenny Mayor adding two out of a possible three points.



Against Iloilo, it was closer, although the Wesley So Cup champions edged them when it mattered in rapid chess.



With the two losses, Negros is now 6-7 — good for eighth spot and three games above Palawan-Albay and their woeful 3-10 slate.



With five playdates left before the playoffs, the Kingsmen will have a bit of an easier time as they play the bottom four teams of the south — Palawan-Albay, Surigao, Mindoro and guest squad Sunrays. 



In the meantime, the Paralympic Team fortified their hold on the top spot of the Southern Division. Aside from the triumph over Negros, they defeated Lapu-Lapu, 14.5-6.5, to go to 11-2.



The Kisela Knights crushed Sunrays, 20.5-0.5, giving them enough points to stay ahead of hard-charging guest team Penang (out of Malaysia). Both Iloilo and Penang tote identical 9-4 win-loss records, but the former’s romp over Sunrays gave them 175.5 points to the latter’s 163.5 points.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

