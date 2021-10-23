Smart Omega sends OHEB-less Blacklist to lower bracket in MPL PH playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Omega handed defending champions Blacklist International a very painful defeat during the second round of the Mobile Legends Professional League - Philippines (MPL PH) Season 8 playoffs on Friday.

The top-ranked team is relegated to the lower bracket playoffs with Smart Omega's 3-1 win.

In a clash reminiscent of their Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup face-off, Blacklist International drew first blood in the best-of-five match, but Smart Omega quickly learned from their mistakes and took three games in succession against their heated rivals.

They thus secured a slot in the Upper Bracket finals against ONIC PH.

During the post-match press conference, Blacklist coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza and team analyst Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba admitted that the current absence of Kiel “OHEB” Soriano, who is currently serving a suspension for unprofessional conduct during a regular season match vs Smart Omega, was sorely felt.

Ricaplaza joked that what they had learned from their match-up with Smart Omega was not to make any post-win gestures, to which Alaba agreed and showed a heart sign.

Kidding aside, Ricaplaza remained optimistic even with the relegation.

"May pangalawang buhay pa. Nagsisimula pa lang ang party," he said.

Alaba echoed his statement saying, "Hindi pa naman tapos. Natalo lang, di nalaglag."

When asked what adjustments should the team make as they are in the lower bracket, Alaba said that the team should be "all-in" as the team now had everything to lose.

Blacklist International will play Nexplay EVOS in the lower bracket in the hopes of keeping their title defense alive.

The lower bracket match is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday while the Upper Bracket finals will take place at 6 p.m.