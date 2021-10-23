




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Creamline squads rule Day 1 of BVR on Tour in Cagayan
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 10:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Creamline squads rule Day 1 of BVR on Tour in Cagayan
Creamline 1 squads in the men's (Jaron Requinton/Ranran Abdilla) and women's (Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons) pools in BVR on Tour in Santa Ana, Cagayan
MANILA, Philippines — Creamline beach volleyball squads had great starts in their BVR on Tour first leg campaigns on Friday, going undefeated in Day One of hostilities in Santa Ana, Cagayan.



The women's squads, Creamline 1 (Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons) and Creamline 2 (Dij Rodriguez/Dzi Gervacio), are atop the standings of Pools B and C, respectively, with identical 2-0 records.






Rondina and Pons beat TM (Mer Jauculan/Hannah Cabansay), 21-10, 21-11, and Sta Lucia 1 (Jackie Estoquia/DM Demotano), 21-8, 21-13, to climb to the top spot.



Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Gervacio swept PLDT (Ella/Iza Viray), 21-16, 21-14, and Delimondo (MJ Ebro/Bianca Lizares), 21-14, 21-10.



Both Creamline squads are using the Santa Ana tiff as part of their buildup for the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship set on November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.



Eastern Perlas Spikers, Good Health-CDO, and Biogenic join the Creamline squads with clean records after Day 1.



Meanwhile, three Creamline men's team are also undefeated in their respective pools.






Creamline 1 (Jaron Requinton/Ranran Abdilla) had a winning start when they defeated Army-FSD Makati 2 (Joel Villonson/Josh Barrica), 21-16, 21-14, in Pool A.



Creamline 2 (Krung Arbasto/Jude Garcia) went 2-0 after beating Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club (Deanne Neil De Pedro/Ehljay Ronquillo) 21-16, 21-16, and dominating DeliRush 1 (Evan Laraya/Julius Sioson) 21-9, 21-5.



Creamline 3 (Permie Balagay/Jeffer Guerrero), also in Pool A, outlasted DeliRush 2 (Joven Camaganakan/Rhenze Hu) in three sets, 21-9, 18-21, 15-13, to join Creamline 1 with a 1-0 card in Pool A.



Also undefeated in the men's pools are EVI Construction and PLDT.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

