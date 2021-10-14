




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
PCAP, IBP to hold chess tourney
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 2:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines will be holding the first ever Governor’s Cup Online Chess Tournament on Sunday, October 17.



Chess in the Philippines has been growing due to the efforts of its Grandmasters like Wesley So, Mark Paragua, Ino Sadorra and Banjo Barcenilla to name but a few, as well as the massive contributions of the PCAP. Add to that the impact of shows like Queen’s Gambit and films like Searching for Bobby Fischer, chess has made strides more so in this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 



“Chess is a unique game that is quite similar to a lawyer’s practice,” said Atty. Mike Atanante, Governor, IBP Greater Manila Region. “Winning or losing depends on the preparation before the first piece is taken or lost. Our love for preparation, strategy, and tactics, brings out our creativity in chess. This may be the reason why many lawyers are fascinated or intrigued by the game of chess.”



The online chess tournament will feature lawyers from all over the country who will come together to participate in this event that will benefit the IBP Greater Manila Region. 



Added Paul Elauria, PCAP Commissioner and a practicing lawyer himself, “This tournament will allow lawyers from all over the country to be a part of this momentous event and to foster camaraderie and healthy competition among lawyers.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

