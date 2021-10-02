Kiefer leads Shiga to victory while Thirdy's San-En suffers meltdown

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars host Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix at the Ukaruchan Arena in back-to-back home games dubbed as the “Sibling Rivalry”.

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena came out victorious in his match up with younger brother Thirdy as the Shiga Lakestars took a comeback win over the San-En Phoenix, 93-83, at the Ukaru-chan Arena on Saturday.

Kiefer led a sterling comeback for Shiga where they erased a 22-point deficit with a scorching 19-0 run to begin the fourth salvo. It took eight minutes before San-En was able to score a field goal.

Related Stories Paras drops 25 but Niigata fall short of Kyoto in opener

But at that point, it was already the Lakestars who were in control, 87-78. Overall, San-En was outscored, 30-9, in the final salvo.

Kiefer scored 11 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.

He joined four other Lakestars who finished in double-digit scoring.

Ovie Soko topscored for Shiga with 18 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Thirdy, meanwhile, had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in the losing effort.

San-En and Shiga met anew on Sunday.