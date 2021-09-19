








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 19, 2021 | 10:40am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me
Dwight Ramos
Twitter / Dwight Ramos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Losing Dwight Ramos was a big blow to the Ateneo Blue Eagles, but not big enough to render them defenseless.



This was the sentiments of the combo guard himself when he reflected on his decision to leave the Blue Eagles in favor of going professional in Japan.





In no way knocking his own skills, Ramos believes that the three-peat defending champions still have what it takes to be the team to beat in the UAAP.



"Even without me, that team is really strong and they have a lot of new guys," said Ramos on Noli Eala's Power & Play.



"Everybody’s just been working hard so I think even without me that team is gonna be super strong too," he added.



Even with Ramos' departure, the Eagles still have a lot of talent — with holdovers like Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio.



Also in the fold are new players like transferee Dave Ildefonso, Forthsky Padrigao and Chris Koon.



Regardless of what he thinks of the team without him though, Ramos is certain that if he was able to play with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP, they would definitely be copping one more championship.



"To be honest, in my opinion, I think we would have won the title for sure," said Ramos.



More than missing a UAAP title though, Ramos laments the chance to play with his brother Eli in the same team, as the latter is also committed to the Blue Eagles.



"I really wanted to play with my brother there and share that whole Ateneo and UAAP experience," said Ramos.



However, with the Toyama Grouses calling, Ramos is contented to watch from the sidelines as Eli and the rest of the Blue Eagles move on without him.



"I’m excited to watch them when the season starts!" said Ramos.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ATENEO BLUE EAGLES
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bianca strikes back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bianca strikes back


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan bounced back with a two-under par 70 Friday to leapfrog into the Top 20 after two rounds of the Cambia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire calls out Casimero
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Let’s walk the talk and get it on. That’s basically the message that WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has relayed to WBO titlist JohnRiel Casimero in trying to get a new contract signed for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orcollo, Biado in semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Orcollo, Biado in semis


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dennis Orcollo and Carlo Biado stayed in the hunt for the Philippines’ first triumph in 27 years at the US Open Pool...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Carlsen shines in Norway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 September 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sunny Norway (Land of the Midnight Sun), which makes for sunny chess and Scandinavian interest in the royal game, is once more at its zenith.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In no way knocking his own skills, Ramos believes that the three-peat defending champions still have what it takes to be the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan, Iloilo post wins in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan, Iloilo post wins in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
San Juan squeaked past Manila, 11.5-9.5, in their first outing after which they bowled over Cagayan, 20.5-0.5. Iloilo crushed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After finishing eliminations with a 10-1 slate, and currently riding a four game win streak, the team isn't letting its guard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rain stalls Pagdanganan, Ardina bids at LPGA Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rain stalls Pagdanganan, Ardina bids at LPGA Portland Classic


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan and Ardina, currently joint-20th and joint-57th in the leaderboard, respectively, were forced off the course along...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After going down five points, 3-8 early against the Singaporean cue artist, Biado won the last ten racks in a row to win the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco sustains power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco sustains power


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco overcame a power outage in the second half to seal a record-setting 104-97 disposal of winless Blackwater and firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with