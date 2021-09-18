








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ateneo understood the decision to go pro in Japan, says Dwight Ramos
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 2:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ateneo understood the decision to go pro in Japan, says Dwight Ramos
Dwight Ramos
FIBA  /  SBP 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — No one had lost more with Dwight Ramos' decision to go professional in the Japan B. League than the Ateneo Blue Eagles who first brought him to the Philippines to play in the UAAP.



Despite knowing what they could've had with the Gilas guard, the three-peat defending champions knew they couldn't hold a talent like Ramos back as college sports remain elusive in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Speaking to Noli Eala in his radio show Power & Play on Saturday, the newly signed Toyama Grouses guard shared how the Katipunan school reacted to his decision to leave the Eagles' nest.



"Of course Ateneo wanted me to stay because I came here to play for Ateneo, that was my first priority in coming to the Philippines," said Ramos.



"But they really understand the situation here and how I was feeling... I'm not getting any younger. I'll probably be the oldest one in college by then," he added.



Ramos had two years of eligibility left for the Blue Eagles, who could certainly use a player of his calibre following the graduation of star player Thirdy Ravena.



Having spent a year of residency in Ateneo, Ramos was already ready for action for the basketball powerhouse.



But as COVID-19 forced the uncertainty of the UAAP, Ramos had no other choice but to find new opportunities.



That's how he ended up heading to Japan, where he is set to make his professional debut at 23-years-old.



"I probably wasn't even thinking about [going pro], at that point," Ramos said of when he first came to the Philippines a couple of years ago.



"I was probably thinking of Ateneo, I was thinking of Gilas... Japan wasn't even at my head at that point," he said.



Ramos and Toyama's campaign in the 2021-22 B. League season unfurl October 2 when they face the Shinshu Brave Warriors.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ATENEO BLUE EAGLES
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-pro&rsquo;s daughter to play in Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-pro’s daughter to play in Europe


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A strong tree produces strong fruit. Retired pro basketball player Chris Bade’s daughters are making waves in different...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan fired off five birdies against three bogeys in Round 2 to finish in the green at 2-under par for the round and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orcollo, three compatriots make KO play
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Orcollo, three compatriots make KO play


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unbeaten Dennis Orcollo and Johann Chua led the march of four Pinoy cue masters to the Last-16 of the US Open Pool Championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I really needed this badly': Obiena on setting new national, Asian records
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I really needed this badly': Obiena on setting new national, Asian records


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though it might not be that big of a deal to his supporters, Obiena couldn't undermine the effect the great results had on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia, SMB notch vital wins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia, SMB notch vital wins


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Calvin Abueva drilled in the last-gasp winner as Magnolia overcame NorthPort in a wild finish, 90-89, to book a quarterfinal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist International wary of perfect record in MPL PH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist International wary of perfect record in MPL PH


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Though happy with the result of the season so far, Blacklist International coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza and analyst...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CJ Perez looking forward to playoff basketball with San Miguel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CJ Perez looking forward to playoff basketball with San Miguel


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With his new squad San Miguel, the 27-year-old will be heading to the postseason after missing out in his first two PBA seasons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both San Juan and Manila are coming off opening day wins against Caloocan and Laguna respectively while Cordova was stung...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The goal is to get a massive win in his next bout and use it as a springboard to go all the way to the top.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bianca, Dottie open with over-par rounds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bianca, Dottie open with over-par rounds


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina both stumbled with over-par rounds to find themselves way off the leaders at the start...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with