Ateneo understood the decision to go pro in Japan, says Dwight Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — No one had lost more with Dwight Ramos' decision to go professional in the Japan B. League than the Ateneo Blue Eagles who first brought him to the Philippines to play in the UAAP.

Despite knowing what they could've had with the Gilas guard, the three-peat defending champions knew they couldn't hold a talent like Ramos back as college sports remain elusive in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Noli Eala in his radio show Power & Play on Saturday, the newly signed Toyama Grouses guard shared how the Katipunan school reacted to his decision to leave the Eagles' nest.

"Of course Ateneo wanted me to stay because I came here to play for Ateneo, that was my first priority in coming to the Philippines," said Ramos.

"But they really understand the situation here and how I was feeling... I'm not getting any younger. I'll probably be the oldest one in college by then," he added.

Ramos had two years of eligibility left for the Blue Eagles, who could certainly use a player of his calibre following the graduation of star player Thirdy Ravena.

Having spent a year of residency in Ateneo, Ramos was already ready for action for the basketball powerhouse.

But as COVID-19 forced the uncertainty of the UAAP, Ramos had no other choice but to find new opportunities.

That's how he ended up heading to Japan, where he is set to make his professional debut at 23-years-old.

"I probably wasn't even thinking about [going pro], at that point," Ramos said of when he first came to the Philippines a couple of years ago.

"I was probably thinking of Ateneo, I was thinking of Gilas... Japan wasn't even at my head at that point," he said.

Ramos and Toyama's campaign in the 2021-22 B. League season unfurl October 2 when they face the Shinshu Brave Warriors.