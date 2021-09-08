








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 4:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
Magnolia's Ian Sangalang posts up against Raul Soyud of NLEX.
PBA Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to regain solo second in the PBA Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Wednesday.



The Hotshots fought back from 16 points down in regulation and three down in the first extension before eventually finishing off NLEX for their sixth win in eight outings.



Ian Sangalang fired six points in the second extra time to seal the come-from-behind triumph, which somehow washed away Magnolia’s horrendous meltdown against Meralco a week ago. The Hotshots squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead in that 94-95 heartbreaker to the Bolts, absorbing their first setback of the tourney.



The big win over NLEX (4-3) also got Magnolia back on track after its 76-83 defeat to TNT last Friday.



“It’s all grit and determination. We were down by 17 in the third quarter but we stayed composed and with our determination and hustle, unti-unti naibaba ang lamang,” said coach Chito Victolero, whose wards moved past idle Meralco at No. 2.



“I’m proud of this group; they don't give up. Yung talo namin (last week) sa Meralco, bawing-bawi dito sa ginawa namin,” he added.



Paul Lee, who led the fourth-quarter fightback, tied it all up in regulation with a split.



Sophomore Aries Dionisio rescued Magnolia in the first OT as he drained the tying three-pointer with a foul to boot from JR Quinahan. Dionisio missed his freebie, grabbed the offensive rebound but flubbed his potential go-ahead putback at the buzzer, setting five more minutes of play.



Then Sangalang took over from there.



Calvin Abueva posted his fourth double-double for Magnolia with 23 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals. Sangalang had 21-8 while Lee shot 18.



Jericho Cruz (21-6-8) paced NLEX, which saw its three-game streak halted.



The scores:



Magnolia 112 – Abueva 23, Sangalang 21, Lee 18, Barroca 13, Dionisio 11, Corpuz 9, Ahanmisi 6, Jalalon 6, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 2, Reavis 1, Brill 0.



NLEX 105 – Cruz 21, Trollano 15, Quinahan 14, Porter 13, Semerad 12, Alas 9, Miranda 8, Soyud 7, Oftana 3, Paniamogan 3, Ayonayon 0.



Quarterscores: 29-26, 45-49, 71-84, 94-94, 104-104, 112-105.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

